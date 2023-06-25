The latest edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” was charged with emotions due to the different culinary challenges that the new members of the contest took on. Antonio Pavón was one of the most nervous about not knowing how to differentiate between cassava and sweet potato. In addition, he burned the driver José Peláez with hot oil. This fact did not go unnoticed by the strict juries, who criticized it and were disappointed by the final result of its preparation.

What happened to Antonio Pavón and José Peláez?

The former reality boy had the challenge of preparing a pork rind with tartar sauce. However, it almost caused a tragedy and José Peláez shouted to heaven. “Not that, man! Oil and water don’t mix, man. It is the ABC of cooking”, manifested.

Subsequently, it was the turn of the jurors, who launched acid comments; however, the toughest was Giacomo Bocchio. “You have faced formidable animals, but this time a squid has won,” said Javier Masías, while Nelly Rossinelli added: “The squid is very bad.”

What did Giacomo Bocchio say to Antonio Pavón?

Giacomo Bocchio He was next and glared at him with his comments. “It is very, very bad brother, how is this going to be your presentation plate. Dirty, badly cut, seven crazy little pieces lying around. They hardly have any kind of breading. Look at your mess (around the kitchen). I don’t know what you’ve been doing, listen to me. Did you ever add water to your oil? Antonio, don’t invent, I suggest you study, do your homework, watch tutorials and focus a little bit, otherwise your time here will be super brief”.

Giacomo Bocchio advised Antonio Pavón to focus more on what he cooks. Photo: Latina Capture

