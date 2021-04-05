Antonio Pavon he is enjoying the company of his son in his native country. After he was able to move with the minor to Spain, the bullfighter decided to share images of the moments that both spend together.

Weeks after arriving in Europe, the former reality boy and his heir were very happy in front of Lima 12, a Peruvian food restaurant that the Spanish recently opened and which, according to him, is very well received by visitors to Fuengirola. .

The images of Instagram They were accompanied by “Vamos”, a song that Antonio Pavón performed when he decided to pursue a career in music during 2017.

The former driver of Latina arrived in Lima weeks ago to carry out the corresponding procedures and be able to travel with the minor. As indicated in various statements for the program Magaly medinaHe was very happy to have been authorized to move in with his first-born son and start a new life with him.

The emotional reunion of Antonio Pavón’s son with his family in Spain

After spending several years away from his paternal family, Antoñito was able to reconnect with his uncles and grandparents in Spain, where they arrived in mid-March. Antonio Pavón recorded on video the emotional moments in which the little boy hugs his relatives.

Through various images disseminated on the Instagram account of his sister Alicia, it was also possible to see how the boy reacted to the tender welcome they gave him when he arrived in Fuengirola. “Happiness, what a beautiful name you have,” wrote the European next to the photographs.

