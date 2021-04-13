Former reality boy Antonio Pavón surprised his thousands of followers on Instagram. He underwent a hair transplant treatment, which consists of a surgical procedure used to improve the baldness problem.

Pavón, very excited, expressed the following: “Thank you very much to all the clinic staff, they have given me a luxurious treatment and they have made me feel very happy with the best hair graft technology.”

Throughout his stories on his official Instagram account, the bullfighter showed his hair treatment in detail. First it is seen that several nurses proceed to cut his hair, and in his following stories he is shown bald and with a mask.

Pavón received the treatment at Insparya, a hair clinic located in the city of Madrid. The Spanish is not the only figure who undergoes treatment at the renowned Clinic, as soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is also seen in one of his advertisements.

Apart from the famous star, another recognized figure is the former participant of This is war Fabio Agostini, who told his experience. “This problem was my Achilles heel. I was self-conscious about my hair. Before I had problems covering my hair, now I have a lot that I don’t know how to comb my hair, “he said.