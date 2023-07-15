Antonio Pavon was eliminated from “The Great Chef: Celebrities” on July 14. The former member of “This is war” and father of Sheyla Rojas’s son will not continue in the competition and became the fifth eliminated. On elimination night, he couldn’t beat Belén Estévez and Mr. Peet, who were able to convince the public with the gnocchi they prepared. The participant said goodbye to his companions in tears. “They awakened a passion in me,” he said, but not before thanking the production of Latina for giving him the opportunity to return to television.

The jury dedicated a few words to the Spanish bullfighter. Giacomo Bocchio He thanked him for participating and highlighted his charisma and perseverance in each challenge during the cooking contest. He walked him to the door and they hugged goodbye.