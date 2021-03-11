Antonio Pavón is already on his way to his native country with his youngest son and his fiancee Joi Sánchez. The ex-driver shared images of his trip to Spain and was excited about the new stage that will begin in Europe with the little one.

In the videos he posted on Instagram, they can be seen sitting on the plane, respecting the preventive measures against COVID-19, using masks and face shields. In the second clip, the bullfighter shared the route that the ship must take to get to Madrid, the city to which they will arrive and from where they will depart for Malaga.

During his stay in Peru, the former reality boy made the most of the days he spent in the capital and took his daughter to eat and even enjoyed a day at the pool together, moments that he portrayed on social platforms.

Antonio Pavón also recently said that he has started a Peruvian food business in Fuengirola, where he resides. As he told Magaly Medina, his business is well received by the Spanish.

Antonio Pavón stars in an emotional reunion with his son

The Spaniard returned to the country in early March and one of the first things he did was visit his youngest son, the result of his relationship with Sheyla Rojas. Antonio Pavón did not hesitate to record and broadcast on social networks the precise moment in which he meets the little one after several months of being apart.

In the images, which were published on Instagram, the boy can be seen tenderly hugging the bullfighter and saying: “Dad, dad.” The publication generated hundreds of comments on the platform and users highlighted the minor’s emotion when he saw his father.

