Antonio Pavón is going through happy moments with his son Antoñito, who is enjoying his paternal family in Spain. Now, the reality boy shared his excitement by announcing that he has already enrolled the little one in a school.

In conversations with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, the model also spoke about the mother of his son, Sheyla Rojas, who currently resides in Mexico.

“I am organizing everything so that Antoñito has a super stable life in terms of school, his therapy, has a family home, that he is always surrounded by family,” said the bullfighter.

“I keep her (Sheyla) aware of everything, I tell her everything that I am doing day by day. If Sheyla wants her son to return to Peru tomorrow, because she is the mother, she has parental authority and if she wants Antoñito to go to Peru, then for him to go to Peru ”, he commented during his link with the space Amor and fire.

“It will be with all the pain in our hearts, because we want him to be here with us, we take care of him as he deserves, he is the king of the house,” he said.

Antonio Pavón publishes emotional photos with his son after moving to Spain

Antonio Pavón arrived with his son in his native Spain during the beginning of March and since then he has not stopped sharing some tender moments that he lives with the minor.

The Spaniard captured a funny moment with his heir at the front of his food business. Photo: composition / Instagram

Through Instagram, the 39-year-old famous published photographs of him and his little one on the front of Lima 12, a Peruvian food restaurant that he opened in the town of Fuengirola.

