Some days ago, Daniela Darcourt invited Christian Yaipén to a recent acoustic concert in which he performed songs from different genres. ‘Until you forget me’ by Luis Miguel was the song that both Peruvian artists chose to show off on stage. Through his Instagram account, the leader of Group 5 thanked the salsa singer for inviting him to this show. “Thank you for taking me out of my comfort zone. You made me remember my time at Berklee where every week I had to sing something different in my Vocal Ensemble class,” wrote the cumbia singer.

In that publication, Antonio Pavon He was encouraged to comment and expressed his desire to join the duo made up of Darcourt and Yaipén. “I would love to be there singing with you, with a flamenco note. You are very loved,” commented the bullfighter. Given these words, social media users did not hesitate to criticize the Spaniard. “Just there, thank you”commented one of the Internet users.

Users react to Antonio Pavón’s comment. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

#Antonio #Pavón #dreams #singing #Daniela #Darcourt #Christian #Yaipén #users #react #quotjust #therequot

Some days ago, Daniela Darcourt invited Christian Yaipén to a recent acoustic concert in which he performed songs from different genres. ‘Until you forget me’ by Luis Miguel was the song that both Peruvian artists chose to show off on stage. Through his Instagram account, the leader of Group 5 thanked the salsa singer for inviting him to this show. “Thank you for taking me out of my comfort zone. You made me remember my time at Berklee where every week I had to sing something different in my Vocal Ensemble class,” wrote the cumbia singer.

In that publication, Antonio Pavon He was encouraged to comment and expressed his desire to join the duo made up of Darcourt and Yaipén. “I would love to be there singing with you, with a flamenco note. You are very loved,” commented the bullfighter. Given these words, social media users did not hesitate to criticize the Spaniard. “Just there, thank you”commented one of the Internet users.

Users react to Antonio Pavón’s comment. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

#Antonio #Pavón #dreams #singing #Daniela #Darcourt #Christian #Yaipén #users #react #quotjust #therequot

Some days ago, Daniela Darcourt invited Christian Yaipén to a recent acoustic concert in which he performed songs from different genres. ‘Until you forget me’ by Luis Miguel was the song that both Peruvian artists chose to show off on stage. Through his Instagram account, the leader of Group 5 thanked the salsa singer for inviting him to this show. “Thank you for taking me out of my comfort zone. You made me remember my time at Berklee where every week I had to sing something different in my Vocal Ensemble class,” wrote the cumbia singer.

In that publication, Antonio Pavon He was encouraged to comment and expressed his desire to join the duo made up of Darcourt and Yaipén. “I would love to be there singing with you, with a flamenco note. You are very loved,” commented the bullfighter. Given these words, social media users did not hesitate to criticize the Spaniard. “Just there, thank you”commented one of the Internet users.

Users react to Antonio Pavón’s comment. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

#Antonio #Pavón #dreams #singing #Daniela #Darcourt #Christian #Yaipén #users #react #quotjust #therequot

Some days ago, Daniela Darcourt invited Christian Yaipén to a recent acoustic concert in which he performed songs from different genres. ‘Until you forget me’ by Luis Miguel was the song that both Peruvian artists chose to show off on stage. Through his Instagram account, the leader of Group 5 thanked the salsa singer for inviting him to this show. “Thank you for taking me out of my comfort zone. You made me remember my time at Berklee where every week I had to sing something different in my Vocal Ensemble class,” wrote the cumbia singer.

In that publication, Antonio Pavon He was encouraged to comment and expressed his desire to join the duo made up of Darcourt and Yaipén. “I would love to be there singing with you, with a flamenco note. You are very loved,” commented the bullfighter. Given these words, social media users did not hesitate to criticize the Spaniard. “Just there, thank you”commented one of the Internet users.

Users react to Antonio Pavón’s comment. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

#Antonio #Pavón #dreams #singing #Daniela #Darcourt #Christian #Yaipén #users #react #quotjust #therequot