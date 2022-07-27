The former reality boy Antonio Pavon, also known for dedicating himself to bullfighting, he has shown his joy at the friendship that his ex-partner Sheyla Rojas has developed with his current girlfriend Joi Sanchez. The artist has assured that said friendship is beneficial both for the environment and for the formation of his youngest son born in Peru, when he and Rojas were contestants on various competition programs.

“They go to concerts together”

“We all live happily, healthily. Sheyla was here for about 20 days and she and Joi get along really well. The two always went to concerts and had a great time. Now Sir Winston has come and the four of us have come out as a groupipandi, ”said the former host of the Latina block of “Shows”, in which he shared the leadership with Karen Schwarz.

Antonio Pavón talks about Sheyla Rojas’s boyfriend. Photo: Instagram / Sheyla Rojas / Capture ATV

Pavón also maintained that several of her friends are surprised that the two have an excellent relationship. “In fact, some friends of mine who see me on one side with my wife and another with my other wife, and they tell me how he does that. I tell you that it has been a miracle”, declared Pavón, later congratulating himself on the relationship that Sheyla has with Sir Winston. “She is spending all her time with Antoñito. I see her happy and calm. She shows it, ”she expressed.

I could be a dad again

The former reality boy Antonio Pavón could not hide his emotion when he saw the host Magaly Medina. Photo: Composition / Instagram

Magaly Medina (Pavon’s personal friend) mentioned in an interview that Sheyla Rojas wants to be a mother again, and asked the bullfighter if she has the same desire with her current partner, to which Pavón replied: “Yes, of course, Antoñito already asks for his little brother or sister, he asks me or Joi, and he also asks his mother”.

Currently, the former member of “Combate” has a new life in his native country, Spain, where he has even returned to dedicate himself to bullfighting.