Antonio Pavón, who lives temporarily with his son in Spain, celebrated the birthday of the little one on Wednesday, April 14. Through your official account Instagram, the former reality boy shared tender photographs of how the intimate family reunion was lived at his home in Malaga.

In some of the images, the child can be seen surprised and excited to be entertained by his father with a chocolate cake in his room.

Antonio Pavón’s son celebrates his birthday in Spain. Photo: Antonio Pavón / Instagram

“Happy birthday, my life,” wrote the bullfighter in Instagram, along with snapshots of her firstborn’s birthday.

Antonio Pavón took his son to live with him in Spain after reaching an agreement with Sheyla Rojas, the boy’s mother.

Antonio Pavón’s son receives a tender message from his aunt

Alicia Pavón, sister of Antonio Pavon, He dedicated an emotional birthday message to the bullfighter’s son, through his Instagram.

“Happy birthday, my little big giant! Thank you for teaching me to fight with everything in this life, for teaching me that the adversities that we encounter along the way we overcome them together. I love you, my life, “he said.

Antonio Pavón enrolls his son in a school in Spain

Former reality boy Antonio Pavón said that he enrolled his son in a school in Spain so that he can function in the best possible way.

“I am organizing everything so that Antoñito has a super stable life in terms of school, his therapy, has a family home, that he is always surrounded by family,” said the former television presenter in a link with Amor y fuego.

Antonio Pavón, latest news:

