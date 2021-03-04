The Spanish bullfighter Antonio Pavón set foot on Peruvian soil again to be able to meet again with his son Antoñito, the result of his relationship with Sheyla Rojas.

After his arrival, he went to the city of Trujillo to propose to Joi Sánchez in front of their parents. This was reported by Magaly Medina in the recent edition of her program, this March 3.

“When they got engaged they did it only with his family. Now, the two of them have wanted to go, participating in her family, their intentions to marry … to ask their permission to do so “, explained the host of Magaly TV, sign it.

“We do not know if they will marry in Spain or not … he says that when this virus begins to let us all breathe, it will be calmer,” added the host, who referred to the possible date of her wedding.

It is not the first time that the Spaniard has asked the young Peruvian for her hand. In August 2020 they both starred in a romantic scene on a yacht.

The tender act of commitment was shared on their social networks. “I have no words to express how happy I am. My 28th and my best birthday present. Thank you, God, for all that you give me. (…) Thank you, my love, for making me smile every day. I love you ”, was the message of Joi Sánchez.

For his part, Pavón spoke with a local media and reaffirmed his love for the young woman. “I met Joi four years ago in Lima. We were best friends for a long time and we ended up being very much in love. She is the woman of my life. I’m very happy and grateful to God, ”the former reality boy told Trome.

