After reaching an agreement with Sheyla Rojas, Antonio Pavón flew from Lima to Spain with his son Antoñito, the result of his ex-relationship with the model.

The bullfighter waited several months, due to the pandemic, to return to our country and see his little one. The same Pavón said that he came to take the child because the former driver of You are in all informed him that he would stay a long time in Mexico for work reasons.

Antonio Pavon He took advantage of every moment of his stay in Lima and shared several funny moments that he spent with his son and his fiancée Joi Sánchez. Likewise, the former Combate member published through his stories on Instagram the moments before leaving for the old continent.

Finally, the ex-partner of Sheyla Rojas He posted a short video where he announced his arrival in Madrid, the city where they arrived to leave for Malaga.

Antonio Pavón and his son star in an emotional reunion

Once Antonio Pavon He arrived in Lima and isolated himself for a few days, as a biosecurity protocol due to the coronavirus, he went to visit Antoñito, who waited for him with open arms.

“I love you with madness and passion”, was the description that the reality boy wrote in his publication.

The tender reunion was shared by Pavón himself on his Instagram account and had reactions from various entertainment kids such as Nicola Porcella, Rafael Cardozo, Fiorella Alzamora, Bruno Agostini, Yaco Eskenazi.

“Made me cry. Take good care of him and give a lot of love to your little boy that he needs ”,“ I saw the video and it makes me want to cry ”,“ I’m crying, when Dad says it breaks my heart ”, wrote the users.

