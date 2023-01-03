Antonio Pallante died in Catania at the age of 98, shortly before his 99th birthday, on 6 July

On July 14, 1948, four shots were fired, three of which were successful, against the leader of the Communist Party, Palmiro Togliatti, who survived the attack. Antonio Pallante died in Catania at the age of 98, shortly before his 99th birthday, on 6 July: family members have kept the news confidential, but now that it has become public domain it makes noise just the same, like those 38 caliber shots that brought the country to the brink of civil war. The son of a Forestry officer, a young law student, and president of the indifferent liberal bloc, at the age of 25 he became a bomber “to save the country from the communist danger”, he said several times.

Twenty years ago he granted an interview to Repubblica: “I held rallies around Sicily, mine were ideals of patriotism and Italianness that clashed with the policy of Togliatti, proponent of the anti-Italian cause in Stalin’s service. It was really It was at that time that I began to think of an action that could stop the man who wanted to bring Italy into the Eastern Bloc”. Pallante served five years and three months in prison and was released from prison in 1953. After leaving prison, not having been barred from holding public office, he found work in the Forest Service, like his father, and then in the Region, without ever being involved in politics again. “Mine was a patriotic gesture” In an interview with Repubblica, now in his eighties, he explained that he had bought the gun on the black market: he paid three thousand lire for the gun and four bullets.

“I arrived in Rome and was able to attend a session of the work for Italy’s accession to the Atlantic Pact. I listened to Togliatti’s speech – he said – and his words were a further spur. So, knowing that shortly after he would leave through a door secondary, I waited for his arrival sitting on the steps of the atrium in via Della Missione. And when he came out, accompanied by Nilde Iotti, I fired those four shots. Three went on target, one stuck on a billboard”. And he spelled out to the reporter: “I am not a hired killer, as the American secret services have always wanted me to pass, nor have I ever had anything to do with the Sicilian barony. Already in my first deposition at the police headquarters, immediately after the incident, I said that mine was a patriotic gesture that wanted to avenge all the Italians killed by the partisans in the North. Mine was a purely Italian nationalist sentiment. I did not act against a man but against an ideal. My goal was not Togliatti but the Best, the head of Italian communism, the long arm of Stalin”.

