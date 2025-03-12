03/12/2025



Updated at 4:51 p.m.





The Spanish capital becomes the epicenter of contact sports. This time, the discipline that will monopolize the spotlights will be Muay Thai, with one of our greatest representatives. Antonio Order, the current world champion From the prestigious WBC organization (World Boxing Council), it will seek a new international category belt, WMO (Muay Thai World Organization).

The Spanish will see the faces with the English Owen Gillis, who owns the WMO international belt. Although Gilis possesses a good elbow and technique game in the Clinch, order has the experience and its style, based on the counterattack, to impose itself. This opportunity will be key to the Spanish for you to get another World Championship.

In addition, the billboard will also have a European WMO title first level. This fight will be played by Víctor Omar Mora against Kenry Carey, belonging to Gilis’s team. Undoubtedly an unmissable event for Muay Thai lovers who can enjoy next March 15 starting at 6:00 p.m.

The promoter in charge of bringing this event to the country will be ‘Extreme Fighters’, and the headquarters will be neither more nor less than the Mad Fight Stadium, the contact sports house In Madrid, located in San Sebastián de los Reyes.