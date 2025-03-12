The General Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE) celebrates 125 years since its creation. There are not many institutions that resist more than a century the avatars of history. Throughout this time, SGAE has been anything other than its authors and … authors and his works. Nothing else.

With that maxim, we decided to dive in our archives and recover the lives of companions who had the misfortune of living in convulsive times. Everyone deserves that their memory is counted and honest. With ‘angels and demons’, an exhibition and a book that, in addition to narrating the situation of SGAE from the proclamation of the Second Republic in 1931 to 1945, makes known what happened to those partners and partners of the entity that were retaliated for political causes during the civil war (1936-1939) and the immediate postwar period (1939-1945), regardless of their sympathies for one sympathies.

It is impossible not to get excited when reading their biographies. Especially those of those and those who in the first years of the Civil War managed to save their lives thanks to the courage and solidarity of their companions and colleagues, who did not hesitate to intervene in their favor, despite the fact that in many cases they militated in opposite political trenches.

The truth is that GARCÍA LORCA hurts us as Muñoz Seca. Reflected by Antonio Mingote in the vignette that illustrates this project, this simple idea, as true as both playwrights were partners of SGAE when they were killed at the beginning of the civil war, served as a starting point for this investigation that began in 2021. Two symmetrical tragedies in which SGAE does not stop representing everything that united two of the most prestigious writers of his time, whose life and works were truncated by the madness unleashed after the military uprising against the Republic. But there were many men and women dedicated to theater, music, zarzuela and cinema who suffered in their flesh the prison, murder, exile and other forms of persecution for their ideas or simply for being who they were. Most, totally unknown today, after being eliminated from history. Now, we are the authors and authors who recover their lives and their works.