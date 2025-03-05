The former player on the edge of the eighties and former coach of Betis at the end of the last century, Antonio Oliveira, The interview published on Wednesday in ABC did not want to end without talking about the importance of both Pellegrini and soccer players from their … Country, the Portugal of the Vitoria de Guimaraes, rival this Thursday at the Conference League from 18.45 hours in the first of the round of 16 of the continental competition, in a squad such as Heliopolitan. The one who was a technician of the Verdiblanco team speaks just three weeks in 1998 of what the temperance is Luis Aragonés, who curiously wanted to sign the Atlético in his stage as a footballer.

That is why the Portuguese Oliveira, who should not be confused with the renowned Brazilian striker Ricardo, of the same surname, or also the coach Toni Oliveira, who among others trained sets to Sevilla, details that the Chilean coach is «an experienced coach with a consolidated career and a lot of tactical knowledge. Has done a solid job in Betiscontributing stability and competitiveness to the team, ”he emphasizes at that same point.

He knows that every orchestra director needs good musical elements and for this Betis has thrown several Portuguese names as he did with him in 1979 when 48 million pesetas were paid to Porto for his transfer. Much value also gives to someone that Betis has just recovered even though this double continental event cannot play as it is William Carvalhoafter overcoming this its serious injury in the Achilles tendon, but being out of the European list: «He is a talent player, with a vision and good ball, although sometimes he is questioned for his regularity. He and Rui Silva have contributed a lot to Betis in recent years, ”he clarifies. He was already smiling at the Portuguese midfielder, who after advancing in his recovery hopes to be ready as soon as he recovers his rhythm available to his coach’s approaches.

In that same sense and continuing with some names and surnames related to the history of Betis with the blood of the neighboring country, Oliveira thinks about the ex -manGuardameta Rui Silva, today in the ranks of Sporting de Portugal After being one of the sales made the last winter market, as “an excellent goalkeeper, very safe and reliable. He has demonstrated his quality and justified his presence in the club, ”he said in the same terms Oliveira, who gives Betis a favorite above the Vitoria who trained one day:« Vitoria has always been an exciting club, with a fervent hobby and its own identity. At that time it was already a competitive club in Portugal, but with less structure than the one it has today. Currently, Vitoria has grown a lot in terms of infrastructure and organization, maintaining its competitive essence and ambition ».