A real debate among citizens as a result of the rain forecasts of the AEMETwhich point out that next Sunday, January 5, a storm is expected in various parts of the country. This has led provinces such as Seville, Cádiz and Huelva to advance the parade of the May Kingswhich will be on January 4. In the capital of Seville there are opinions for all tastes, as has been demonstrated in ‘And Now Sonsoles‘ (Antena 3), where they have spoken with citizens, some in favor and others against the measure.

Antonio Naranjowhich was on set, has exploded when the topic was discussed on set. And the discussion has gone further: if the parade is brought forward, will the gift-giving also be brought forward? That is, will the gifts appear under the tree on the morning of January 5th or 6th? «It seems incredible to me. “We are destroying traditions, at this rate!” said Naranjo.

He journalist He has used his own newspaper archive and recalled the controversy with the “magic queens” or the case of the animal rights activists, which is causing there to be fewer and fewer real animals in the parades. And traditions end because of these changes. He has not been the only one who has spoken out about it. In fact, Valeria Vegas, who was also today with Pepa Romero, leading the program, commented that the children “should get used to it, and if it rains, then it rains, because life is very hard.” “The little ones must learn to manage frustration” was another of the comments heard in the program.

The writer Carlos García Mirandawho has two children, has not remained silent either, although he is of the opposite opinion to Antonio Naranjo and in the end the debate has escalated. He said that he did not understand the problem: “if it rains, then it comes early, but the thing is that the children enjoy it, really. “That is the goal because this is for them.”









Antonio Naranjo has ended with a difficult reflection, in relation to festivities and traditions, both this Three Wise Men as rituals like the First Communion: «I don’t understand that we call it tradition when it is greed, because what children expect are gifts, nothing more. If it weren’t like that, it wouldn’t matter if it rained or whatever happened…”