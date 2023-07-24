MADRID. Antonio Muñoz Molina, one of the greatest contemporary Spanish writers, is attached to the TV to follow the electoral count and reasons “there is a Trumpian drift in European politics”. Tired of listening to debates «with vulgarity, lies and slander», Muñoz Molina wrote a very harsh editorial in the Pais last week entitled “the era of baseness”, in which he denounced: «All the limits of manipulation and lies have disappeared». And this prevents dialogue between right and left, to overcome a situation of paralysis. The reflection stems from an electoral campaign which, according to the writer, delegitimized and cleared the customs of insults and obscenities, “which were previously confined to the bar counter, then spread through social networks and have now become the property of public figures and politicians”.

The results say Spain is divided, polarized. What is the first urgency of the next government?

“Surely, after such a level of hatred, Spanish society needs tranquillity, a reconciliation”.

Popular party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo says he wants to unite the Spanish. Can he do it?

«We’ll see, for now it’s done the opposite. You have a reputation as a moderate and polite person, but in recent weeks you have brought out an array of lies and manipulations that I didn’t expect. The People’s Party in Galicia manages power almost completely, Spain is more complex».

What was the campaign against the so-called “Sanchismo”?

“Consider that he has come to be called a psychopath, to say that his wife’s family does business in prostitution and he has been associated with terrorism. The victims of ETA are a sacred thing here, I exposed myself in the hard years and seeing the manipulation go so far as to organize, as Feijóo did, a rally during the commemoration of Miguel Angel Blanco, a Basque politician kidnapped and killed by terrorists, pained me».

What do you see of Trumpiano in Spain?

«I witnessed the electoral campaign won by Trump and I saw how hatred spread against the Obama presidency years earlier. They accused Hillary Clinton of running a pizzeria-operated pedophile ring. I’m seeing things like that here too.”

Did Sanchez react too late?

“Yes, he thought about governing and withdrew into himself, without realizing that a dangerous, Trumpian atmosphere was growing”.

Why have there never been governments of broad understandings in Spain, and this time would a dialogue between socialists and popular parties be possible?

«I don’t think so, things have taken such a turn that I don’t see this possibility. The political battle is too polarized. Even during the worst days of Covid, the People’s Party refused to collaborate with the government, voting against the state of emergency and every vote in Parliament became a battle”.

Does the People’s Party remain a party of the moderate right?

«Once he was inspired by the Bavarian Christian Democrats of the CSU, now it seems to me he looks more to the American republicans. They said they would lead Vox to a more moderate line, but just look at what they’ve done in Valencia and in other Regions to understand that the opposite is happening».

You have often talked about the cultural atmosphere of Francoism, are there any similarities with those times?

“I don’t like historical parallels. But I can’t help but notice that Vox’s idea of ​​history is the same one I found in school books from when I was a student, the myth of the Reconquista, Don Pelayo, the evangelization of the Americas».

Are there any tools to avoid the Trumpian drift?

«We have to check and verify, we don’t have any others. Everyone in his field must do his duty. They can say that climate change is an invention, but reality will eventually impose itself”.