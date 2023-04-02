Mohamed’s arrival at Pumas must generate a radical project change within the club. The team from the country’s capital has opted for savings, this is the result of poor financial management and the lack of resources within the university students. However, after many years of failures, it seems that the intention of the Pedregal team is to close signings of good caliber that can work hand in hand with a coach made to win.
To this day it is known that within Pumas a couple of possible signings are already being probed for the next tournament, several of these names already proposed by Mohamed himself. However, the ‘Turk’ should not only have control in approving arrivals, but also in the decision to specify departures and one of the names on the tightrope is Diogo de Oliveira. He could step aside if the ‘Turk’ is not convinced of his football.
The Brazilian’s contract ends in the summer, the player is on loan with a purchase option that at the institution level they are not considering making valid. However, the feline directive is more than clear, it will be the ‘Turk’ who makes the final decision. If the coach has the one born in Brazil, they will confirm his continuity within the squad, otherwise, they will simply let the days go by until the link ends. The player has a month and a half to earn his continuity in the capital of Mexico.
#Antonio #Mohamed #owner #Diogo #Oliveiras #future
