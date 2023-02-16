After the 3-1 defeat at the Nemesio Diez Stadium against the Red Devils of Toluca,. On the corresponding day 6 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Deportivo Cruz Azul board of directors decided to terminate its relationship with Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez after occupying the penultimate position of the general classification with only one point and four losses in a row.
In such a way that, in the last hours, the celestial dome decided to place as interim coach Joaquin Moreno and technical assistant to Joel Huiqui and in what they define who will be the final coach.
In recent hours, many names of coaches have emerged among the supposed deck of technicians of the institution and among so many names the ones that have sounded the most are Anthony Mohamed and Hugo SanchezBut things have changed in a short time.
According to information from The Universal Sportsyesterday the main candidate was Hugo Sanchez given that he liked the ex-soccer player’s project, after having had conversations with the president Victor Velazquez and the sports director Oscar Perez.
However, they have asked him for time to analyze the options, since the conversation with mohammed it has intensified. He ‘Turkish‘ He has not directed in Mexico since 2020 when he had another second stage with the Gang.
On the other hand, another of the technical directors with whom the Machine would be having a conversation is with Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti who has not spoken since his departure from Bravos de Ciudad Juárez.
