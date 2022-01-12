Antonio Mohamed is one of the most successful coaches in the last decade in Liga MX. ‘El Turco’ won everything at the helm of Rayados de Monterrey. Following his departure from the Albiazul team in November 2020, the Argentine strategist took a break from the benches. Last semester the possibility of taking Chivas de Guadalajara sounded loudly, after the poor results of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, but in the end the hiring was not finalized.
Mohamed also rang to take the reins of Xolos de Tijuana, but the technician did not arrive at the border bank. According to the most recent reports. ‘El Turco’ is very close to joining a new team. The former Celta de Vigo coach would be the new strategist for Atlético Mineiro, of the first division soccer in Brazil.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, ‘Turco’ Mohamed is about to sign with the Brazilian team.
Antonio Mohamed has won three Liga MX titles (with Xolos from Tijuana, América and Monterrey), two Copa MX with Monterrey, he coached Rayados in the 2019 Club World Cup and won the South American Cup in 2010 coaching Independiente.
At the end of 2021, Cuca, a former Atlético de Mineiro coach, unexpectedly resigned from his position to attend to family problems. Given the open vacancy, Mohamed is the main candidate to assume the technical direction.
#Antonio #Mohamed #close #directing #departure #Rayados
Leave a Reply