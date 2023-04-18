Coach Anthony Mohammed He came to Pumas to give the club a totally different face. In only two games he has scored 6 points, taking the university students out of the bottom and putting them in the fight for the playoffs.
Last weekend the university students beat Toluca 3-1, not without difficulties. With this victory, the cats achieved their second consecutive victory of the tournament, since a week ago they defeated Atlético San Luis 3-1.
The ‘Turkish’ Mohamed he achieved two victories in a row, and although it would seem little, this had not happened with Pumas for more than a year.
It was in January 2022 when the university students achieved two victories in a row. In the Clausura 2022, the capitalists beat Toluca and Queretaroon days 1 and 2, respectively.
Before the scarlets that Nacho Ambriz had just taken over, they thrashed by a score of 5-0, for the second date they did the same against the Gallos Blancos, now at the Corregidora and with a categorical 3-1.
Now Antonio Mohamed will seek to continue with that streak and be able to spin the third victory in a row, when on Saturday they enter the always complicated field of the Azteca Stadium to measure forces against the Águilas del América, in the most anticipated game of matchday 16.
Finally, the game with which they close the regular phase of the tournament will be against Rayados de Monterrey. Two extremely complicated games, but the ‘Turk’ will seek to draw on his extensive experience in order to get ahead.
