Antonio Miró has filed bankruptcy in the commercial court of Barcelona, ​​as confirmed by Andrea Arquero, general director of the company, of which he has a 70% stake, while the designer Antonio Miró retains a 30%. “We inherited a very high debt from Antonio Miró retail and the covid has finished killing us ”, says Arquero. Despite the situation, the director defends that “the project is healthy and works” and is confident of being able to get “the support of the banks to renegotiate the debt”, which now amounts to almost 900,000 euros. “If we find support, the brand will live 40 more years,” she says, convinced of the current licensing model.

The company, which currently has a small structure because it is a service company, sells the design and the Antonio Miró brand to firms from different fields, be it clothing, perfumery, bathroom, furniture or accessories. Arquero says that when he entered the company there was already a debt of about 6 million euros, and adds that in addition to the covid, a strong setback was the loss of Cortefiel’s license in 2018.

“We want to continue,” says Arquero, who together with designer Albert Villagrassa are the basis of the firm. “Albert has done a brutal job, he is an exceptional designer,” he maintains, referring to the designer who once again carried the name Antonio Miró to the 080 Barcelona Fashion catwalk almost five years ago. The current creative had worked with Miró as an assistant. The renowned designer decided to step aside after having been at the helm of the brand since 1979.