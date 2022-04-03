Although the GF Vip is over, Alex Belli continues to have the spotlight on itself. Apparently Belli and his wife Delia Duran They were protagonists of a trap against their former partner and roommate Antonio Medugno.

The latter, however, did not remain indifferent and returned to social media to voice his disappointment regarding what happened. Against, Alex did not take the answer well and yes it is hurled at the boy. Gossip expert Daianira Marzano gave explanations on what happened, who says: “Antonio Medugno fell into a trap”.

“My manager called me and told me that Antonio Medugno called him and he was perplexed because Alex Belli had given him an appointment and in reality Delia had presented herself and, affectionately, hugs him”.

Then he specifies: “So we went back to everything: they had sent paparazzi without Antonio’s knowledge and took pictures because they wanted to make a fake gossip”. So, according to the story, Alex Belli and his wife would have put in order in scene a meeting for one fake paparazzi.

Medugno intervened and gave further explanations regarding the statements made by Daianira: “So guys I just saw the story of Deianira and I’ll tell you how things went. Yesterday Alex calls me for a job, he says he wants to see me in the center of Milan and gives me an appointment outside a hairdresser “.

Then he continues: “I go there and there is only Delia, Alex is gone. We chat about this and that, we are outside the hairdresser and nothing, in the end a paparazzata was organized between me and Delia “. Concludes: “In the end there was nothing even this time and nothing, loser game Belli. It didn’t go well, but my manager Alessandro warned me about all this. Bad”.