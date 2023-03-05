Sunday, March 5, 2023, 1:54 p.m.



The most special edition of the Cartagena Half Marathon crowned debutant Antonio Martínez, from the Port of Torrevieja, this Sunday. The runner from Fuente Álamo, a resident of Murcia for years, participated for the first time in the race to win the jackpot, completing the 21 kilometers in one hour and ten minutes. Next to him repeated a classic, Isabel Pelegrín from Cartagena, recently champion of the SAN Silvestre and the Artillery Cross.

No one was faster than the fuentealamero in covering the 21 kilometers, from the Palacio de Deportes to the farro de la Curra. Juan Antonio Zamora (1.12.02) tried it and followed by Francisco Mariano Martínez (1.12.11). Tuning up for upcoming races was the winner of the Ruta de las Fortalezas in 2018, Ramón Navarro; and the king of the Sierra Minera, Francisco Díaz Pozo, fifth and sixth classified respectively.

The women’s draw was completed by Laura Nicolás, last year’s winner; and Mercedes Navarro, who went from silver in 2022 to bronze in 2023. The gold went to Isabel Pelegrín from Cartagena with a time of 1.17.49, below the break that Nicolás established last year at 1.20.33.

In the short distance of ten kilometers, Alberto González from Cartagena pulverized all the marks by crossing completely alone in 32 minutes and 49 seconds. Last year, Raúl Guevara (today in 17th place) won with 37.06. The table was completed by Jesús Ángel (33.11) and Pedro Manuel Paredes (33.52). In the women’s draw, another classic María Del Mar Gómez, a 49-year-old Murcian, passionate about Cartagena and who every year wins an award in the Media, emerged victorious. Olga Martínez (40.28) and Noemí Rodríguez (41.54) accompanied her in the medal table.