Antonio Martín Pozo has been appointed new president of Grupo Martín Casillastaking over from Francisco Martín González, who has held the position during the last 20 years. The appointment represents a generational change In the presidency of one of the most outstanding companies in the construction sector in Andalusia, with a long career in civil works, building and urbanization.

“It is a privilege to assume the presidency of the family business,” said Martín Pozo, who until now held the position of CEO and vice president, highlighting that and his determination of continue with the legacy of your predecessorguaranteeing the continuity and sustained growth of the group.

The generational relay in the presidency maintains the family character of the company, founded in 1965 in Seville as a construction company specialized in civil works. Since then, Grupo Martín Casillas has experienced a Diversification process Towards building, urbanization, environment, conservation and maintenance, as well as the concessional area, consolidating its leadership in the construction sector in Andalusia.

Although the company has expanded its activity nationwide, Andalusia continues to concentrate most of its work portfolio, which underlines its commitment to the economic and social development of the region. Besides, Grupo Martín Casillas has promoted its internationalization In recent years, highlighting its consolidation in Colombia.

Sustained growth

The new president faces this new stage with the challenge of Strengthen competitiveness of Grupo Martín Casillas in a context of digital transformation and sustainability in construction. The company has stood out for its adaptation to market demands, integrating technological innovations and sustainable solutions in its projects, from urban infrastructure to large building developments.

In this sense, it has underlined the importance of Maintain excellence in personalized quality and attention to its clients, as well as continue betting on innovation in construction processes. In addition, it has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its employees, who represent the engine of continuous growth of Grupo Martín Casillas.

As indicated by the company, in this new stage the international expansion and the strengthening of their presence in Andalusia will be key axes in their growth strategy. The Board of Directors has valued its Leadership capacity and experience in strategic managementtrusting that their innovative vision and commitment to family values ​​will boost new growth opportunities.