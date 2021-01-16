The Cartagena-born author publishes the collection of poems ‘An old hat without grace’, with tributes included to Luis Eduardo Aute and Patxi Andión Antonio Marín Albalate, writer. / JOSÉ MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ / AGM ANTONIO ARCO Saturday, 16 January 2021, 01:35



If you want to know if the poems of Antonio Marín Albalate (Cartagena, 1955) are especially dedicated to you, here is the list of the type of readers the poet thinks about when he launches his verses into the air: «For the sad, the crazy and the disinherited of the planet, for the naked of all ego, for my dear whores – how I love them!