Slaves aboard a slave ship. The illustration, by unknown author, dates from around 1835. THE COUNTRY

A libel from his brother-in-law was until today the main accusation against the slave-owning past of one of the most prominent businessmen in the history of Spain, Antonio López. “Do you want to know the trade that the famous D. Antonio López did? Trafficked in human flesh […] López got on with the slave captains, and when the ships arrived, he bought all or part of the cargo, ”wrote Francisco Bru, Luisa Bru’s brother, in 1884. The wife of the first Marquis de Comillas had also been a supporter of human trafficking. It was the first of 238 signatories of a manifesto that in 1873 from Barcelona asked the Council of Ministers to prevent the abolition of slavery in Puerto Rico. Her husband got rich from this business during his time in Cuba. A book provides documents that testify to this.

Martín Rodrigo is the author of One man and a thousand businesses. The controversial story of Antonio López, Marquis of Comillas (Ariel). Rodrigo is a professor of Contemporary History at Pompeu Fabra University and an expert on the slave trading past of great Catalan fortunes. In 2017 he co-edited another reference work, Negreros and slaves. Barcelona and Atlantic slavery (Icaria). The weight of the Catalan high bourgeoisie and its Indians in the slave trade from Africa was enormous. The historian Josep Maria Fradera calculated that the Catalan capital was behind 74% of the Africans transferred to Cuba as of 1817, when Spain had to begin to apply the agreements with the British empire to suppress the trafficking of Africans, something that it did not comply with. systematic. In Black men and slaves There were at least 150 captains and businessmen living in Catalonia who participated in this business. One of them was the Marquis de Comillas.

Antonio López y López (Comillas, 1817 – Barcelona, ​​1883) left Spain to make the Americas when in 1846 he was called up in the Second Carlist War. In Cuba he opened a warehouse in a building of which his father-in-law, the businessman Andrés Bru, would be. In 1853 he returned to Spain and established his residence in Barcelona, ​​where his wife’s family lived. López maintained ties with Cantabria, but its shipping, financial and industrial conglomerate was based in the Catalan capital. One man and a thousand businesses It is an exhaustive analysis of López’s actions as a businessman and of the alliances he made with other prominent Indians, some of them renowned slaveholders.

Rodrigo provides EL PAÍS with shocking figures: “Throughout its history, the United States received 380,000 slaves from Africa. Cuba received 900,000 slaves. And of these, 600,000 were transported to Cuba illegally starting in 1821 ”. The last African slave to be landed in Cuba – and in all of America – did so in 1867. Spain, Rodrigo recalls, was the last European country to abolish slavery – in 1886 – and it did so so late in part due to the mobilization of industrial and commercial pressure groups, the most active being the Catalan sector, led by Antonio López.

Rodrigo was bothered by the arguments of the defenders of the Marquis of Comillas during the controversy surrounding the removal of his statue in Barcelona in 2018. For this reason he wanted to update his previous work on the López dynasty, published in 2000, to expand on aspects of the slave trade that he left aside. The defenders of the public tribute to the first Marquis of Comillas –Grande de España by grace of Alfonso XII– argued that the only voice that had denounced López’s alleged career as a slave trader was his brother-in-law, at odds with him due to a hereditary conflict. Another thesis put forward by those in favor of keeping the statue is that at that time the transaction of slaves was common. Rodrigo’s book not only shows that Antonio López and his brother Claudio ran one of the largest companies dedicated to the legal business of buying and selling slaves already settled in Cuba, but that in all probability they were enriched by illegal trafficking.

British investigation

The British authorities alerted in 1850 of the arrival in Cuba of the schooner Desired, loaded with 280 Africans. Information from the British consul in Santiago de Cuba, James Forbes, pointed to Antonio López as one of the recipients of the slaves. As it was a crime, the military governor of Santiago had to question him. His statement was included in the Forbes report to London. López assured that he had nothing to do with that shipment, and that his company was only dedicated to the trade in Creole slaves, that is, those already native to Cuba.

Another indication of the illegal trade in people is found by Rodrigo in the 1853 accounts of the Antonio López y Hermano society, in which losses are recorded due to “expeditions” that did not come to fruition with the Galician shipping agent Eusebio da Guarda. Ships of this had already been identified as a means of transporting slaves. The accounting entry does not specify what merchandise the “expedition” was about, but Rodrigo assumes that they were people. “As it was an illegal activity, either they did not leave written documents or they were destroyed. Even boats were burned, ”says the author.

British diplomacy repeatedly denounced that the Spanish colonial authorities allowed the landing of slaves. Steamship operating companies, like López’s, collected the new forced laborers that the captains left in isolated keys to transfer them to ports. The accounting and notarial notes that Rodrigo compiled in the National Archive of Cuba and in the Provincial Historical Archive of Santiago de Cuba indicate a frenzied sale of slaves by the López family. Only between the years 1848 and 1851 are recorded in the book more than 500 slaves acquired by them. Rodrigo emphasizes that the usual system to legalize the so-called bozal slaves –those illegally introduced from Africa– was as simple as previously registering the sale of a non-existent batch of Creole slaves, which the colonial officials were not in charge of verifying. “Only in this way can it be understood that the firm Antonio López y Hermano could sell 47 slaves at a stroke,” explains Rodrigo, “all of the supposed property of Juan de Mena Garibaldo, according to the powers that he granted on May 15, 1850 ”.