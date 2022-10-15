From left to right: Beatriz Fanjul, Antonio Landáburu and Fernando López Miras, this Saturday, at the NNGG Congress. / Vicente vicens / agm

Antonio Landáburu was proclaimed this Saturday president of New Generations of the Region of Murcia with 99.2 percent of the votes in the XIV Congress of NNGG that was held at the Social Center of the University of Murcia, and which was closed by the president of New Generations of Spain, Bea Fanjul, and the president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

It was precisely this one who remarked that “today Antonio Landáburu has received the confidence of the youth political organization at the national level with its president, of NNGG and the Popular Party.”

Along these lines, he stressed that “a strong, solid, motivated and enthusiastic team emerges from here to continue working for the Region of Murcia” because “in the Popular Party, young people count much more than in the rest of the political formations because they bring ideas and proposals on youth.

Thus, he stressed that the regional government has implemented some measures focused on young people “such as the guarantee of the entire cost of housing to finance it, from which nearly 350 young people in the Region have benefited.”

In addition, López Miras assured that the Popular Party “does not limit the role of young people because they are essential for the Region of Murcia to remain competitive, continue to create jobs and opportunities.”

“Within 245 days we will achieve that sufficient majority that the Region of Murcia needs so much to guarantee a future of freedom, stability and progress for what is the best land in the world,” concluded the president of the PPRM.

The new president of NNGG, Antonio Landáburu, stressed that “there are only 245 days left for the Region of Murcia to turn blue and for President Fernando López Miras to achieve the absolute majority that we so much need”, and added that the young people of New Generations “We are willing to work to win, always excited, and that is the objective of this Congress.”

He also insisted that “it is fortunate” that in this congress he has been supported by the National Management Committee, as well as numerous regional and provincial presidents of New Generations from all over Spain.

Landáburu explained that the president of NNGG at the national level did not want to miss this congress because “the Region of Murcia has a lot of weight in the organization at the national level and its president demonstrates that whenever we need her, she is with the young people of the Region.”

On the other hand, the president of New Generations of Spain, Bea Fanjul, stated that “Antonio Landáburu is a young reference for the citizens of this land and for the Spaniards since he has a great commitment to the party.”

In that sense, he assured that “Landáburu is lucky to have a president of the Region, like Fernando López Miras, with a very special empathy towards young people because, today, it is necessary to have a leader who understands the needs of New Generations.”