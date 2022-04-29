Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Anthonythe man who killed a civilian and shot at police officers in Culiacánwas carrying a short pistol, presumably caliber .22 TCM, a more powerful weapon than the one known as a “police killer”.

During the early hours of April 29, 2022, in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, a murder inside a bar known as Siglo XXI, after at least two men were arguing.

After that, the murderer shot two elements of the Municipal Police of Culiacánwho had gone to said bar, because while the verbal discussion was taking place, the authorities were called.

After leaving the bar and wounding the two policemen, Antonio began to flee aboard a blue Toyota Tacoma truck.

From the bar located on Universitarios avenue, almost on the corner of Juan de la Barrera in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood, the gun chase began, which culminated in the Villa Universidad neighborhood, on Las Américas road, on the corner of Platón street.

Site where Antonio ended up shot. Photo: Discussion

Well, at this last point, the van remained immobile, since Antonio was shot down by municipal police of Culiacán.

Antonio’s body and a handgun were left inside the truck, which was presumably identified as a caliber .22 TCM. This gun is supposed to be more powerful than the 5.7 caliber, “kills cops”.

As a result of this murder and shooting, two men ended up dead (the bar victim and the killer) and two police officers ended up hospitalized.

About the policemen it was revealed that one is in a delicate state because he received a bullet in the chest, this man belonging to the Municipal Police of Culiacán, was identified as Roberto Karlo.

While the second police officer was wounded by a bullet, he was hit in the leg, which puts his life out of danger.

On the other hand, the identity of the victim who was murdered in the Culiacán bar has not been released by the authorities, nor has it been reported what motivated the discussion between the two deceased.