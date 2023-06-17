Antonio Huescar Pérez returned to assume the position of mayor of Pliego in the inauguration of this Saturday. Accompanying him in the municipal government will be Mateo Santiago Turpín, Ana Sánchez Ortega, Antonio Santiago Abellán, María José Parraga Campos and Juan Antonio Gómez de la Cruz.

For its part, the socialist group will be represented by Caridad Palazón Bolarín, José Antonio Rojo Martínez and Pedro Alonso Leyva Santiago. Maravillas Martínez Cifuentes will be the councilor of PAS (Pliego now yes), while Juan Antonio Ruiz Díaz will represent Vox.

During his speech, the mayor highlighted his commitment to tourism, since he considers that “the historical heritage of Pliego is a great way to do so.” He announced that there will be interventions in the castles of Pliego and La Mota, as well as in the argaric site of La Almoloya and in La Calle del Agua. In addition, nature tourism will be promoted through the Sima de la Higuera and the Network of Trails.

Farmers and the Irrigation Community will be a priority on the new government’s agenda, which they will support “in everything they need.” Local infrastructures will also continue to be improved, with interventions in the Barranco de la Mota and in Los Casones. Likewise, the second phase of construction of the Pascual Martínez Abellán Public School will be carried out. Finally, it also announced the creation of a day center, in addition to improving the sports facilities.