He Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, He assured this Saturday that it is necessary to agree on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, free the hostages held by the Islamist group Hamas and give hope for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

“It is time to create hope for the Palestinian people that there will be a Palestinian state,” Guterres said at a news conference from Arish airport in Egypt after visit the Rafah border crossing, which connects the Sinai Peninsula with the Gaza Strip.

“The Palestinians of Gaza, women, children and men, are trapped in an endless nightmare, (…) entire generations were annihilated,” he warned from the Rafah crossing, adding that “hunger and starvation” hit the population.

Lotfi Gheith (left), director of the emergency operations center of the Egyptian Red Crescent, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (center), during their visit to Rafah. Photo:AFP Share

The UN chief said that “everything possible” must be done to prevent an Israeli offensive in the Palestinian town of Rafahin the southern end of the Strip and where some 1.5 million people displaced by the war that began on October 7 are gathered.

“Everyone is going to assume their responsibilities with History. For me, it is clear: We need to avoid a catastrophic situation in Rafah,” said Guterres, adding that there is “a clear consensus” between the United States, the European Union, the UN and the international community against this ground offensive.

Asked how the effects of an offensive in Rafah could be mitigated, the diplomat replied: “Don't ask me how I can guarantee that the Israeli Government does whatever, because it is clear that the Israeli Government normally does not do what I ask.”

Share UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres disembarks from a plane upon landing at the Egyptian Al Arish airport, near the Rafah border. Photo:AFP

In addition, He regretted that today there are still many obstacles to delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where its inhabitants face famine, and affirmed that to deliver the necessary assistance to the population it is essential to agree on a ceasefire.

“There is no way to distribute aid effectively in Gaza without a humanitarian ceasefire,” insisted Gutérres, who recalled that there are even times when aid enters the Strip “the distribution degenerates into situations of violence and situations in which “People are bombed.”

In addition, he denounced the obstacles of the Israeli authorities in getting aid to the enclave, such as the rejection of some items, inspections that last days or the refusal to authorize the entry of covoys.

“There are a number of obstacles that the Israeli authorities have maintained that make it very difficult to reach a sufficient level of delivery,” lamented the head of the United Nations.

Palestinians transport the body of a relative killed in an Israeli bombing from the morgue of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City Photo:AFP Share

Upon arrival in Egypt, Guterres met with the governor of North Sinai province, Mohamed Shosha, who told him that the obstacles imposed by Israel have meant that some 7,000 trucks have not yet been able to enter the enclave, according to a statement from the provincial administration.

This Saturday the diplomat began a brief tour that will take him to Cairo, where he will break the fast of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with Sudanese refugees, and will travel to Jordan on Sunday to meet with the country's main authorities and visit the facilities of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Following Guterres' visit to Egypt, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the UN an “anti-Israel organization.”

“Under his leadership, the UN has become an anti-Semitic and anti-Israel organization that harbors and encourages terrorism,” Katz wrote on his X account, estimating that the UN chief “came today to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Meanwhile in Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian territory, The Israeli army indicated that it will continue its operation against the Al Shifa hospital, the most important in the Strip, until the “last terrorist” is captured.

Troops launched an operation on the compound on Monday alleging that senior operational commanders of Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the EU, are based there.

The army said it killed more than 170 fighters and detained hundreds of suspects in Al Shifa this week.

Mohamed, a 59-year-old Palestinian who lives a few steps from Al Shifa, told AFP that he saw “many bodies” in the streets, buildings on fire and tanks blocking roads. “I have the feeling that Gaza has become something worse than the fires of hell,” he said, giving only his first name.

Debris from a house destroyed by an Israeli attack in Gaza. Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, Hamas accused the army of killing 19 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army denied these accusations, ensuring that “preliminary findings determined that there was no air attack” against the convoy and that there were also no “incidents in which (Israeli) forces shot at people” who were waiting.

The war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, when Islamist fighters killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians. They also took 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes about 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who were reported dead.

In response, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and launched an offensive that has left at least 32,140 dead in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

Part of the territory has been reduced to rubble and the World Food Program stated that Gazans are “starving.”

The UN Security Council's latest attempt to reach a truce failed on Friday when China and Russia vetoed a US proposal. Diplomatic sources indicated that a new text will be voted on Monday at the highest level of the UN.

AFP and EFE