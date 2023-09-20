With a resounding simile, António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, began his speech this Wednesday at the climate mini-summit that he organized at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “Humanity has opened the doors to hell,” he said to emphasize the effects that climate change is having after the hottest boreal summer ever recorded and the succession of tremendous fires in North America and powerful storms in the Mediterranean, which some studies already linked to global warming.

“The horrendous heat is having horrendous effects,” Guterres recalled, referring to the “distressed farmers” who see their crops being swept away by floods, diseases linked to high temperatures and “historic fires.” “Climate action is dwarfed by the magnitude of the challenge,” warned the head of the UN.

All of these impacts are occurring with a planet around 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than in the pre-industrial era. And, although the countries of the world have promised plans to cut their greenhouse emissions (those responsible for this crisis), the sum of all efforts is not enough and will lead to a warming of 2.8 degrees this century. That is, “towards a dangerous and unstable world,” explained the Secretary General of the United Nations.

Guterres has not only lamented the lack of ambition of governments, he has also targeted large companies. He has criticized the “shady promises” made by some companies that present themselves as committed to climate change. He recalled that, “shamefully”, some companies “have even tried to block the transition” towards an emissions-free world. These societies have used their money and influence “to delay, distract and deceive.”

At the end of last year, Guterres called this climate action mini-summit to coincide with the UN General Assembly, which is held every year in September in New York. The objective is to promote the climate plans of nations and around thirty international leaders participated in the event, including the leaders of Germany, France, Canada, Colombia and Chile. “We have to increase our level of ambition,” acknowledged the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, who also spoke at this conference.

Renewables and fossil fuels

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

No commitment is expected to come out of this New York meeting that would imply a change of direction in the trajectory of global emissions, which continue without falling in the drastic way required to leave warming at 1.5 degrees. , the safest limit that science has set. What is intended is that this Wednesday’s event will be a boost for the annual climate summit, COP28, which will be held in December in Dubai and will bring together representatives of the almost 200 countries that participate in the negotiations on global warming. .

At the Dubai summit, the first official assessment of the development of the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, will be made. Although it is already known that humanity is not on track to comply with this treaty at this time, since the trajectory of gas emissions greenhouse effect will lead to a warming of about 2.8 degrees, as Guterres recalled this Wednesday. “We can still limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees,” he also said.

But, to correct the trajectory, it is essential to disengage the world economy from fossil fuels. “The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is happening, but we are decades behind schedule,” he added. “We must make up for lost time.”

Guterres has called on major emitting countries, “which have benefited most from fossil fuels,” to make additional efforts to reduce their greenhouse gases. “And to rich countries to support emerging economies to do so,” he stressed. Specifically, Guterres has highlighted that it is necessary for OECD member countries to stop using coal (the worst of the fossil fuels) in 2030 and the rest of the nations in 2040. In addition, public aid for the fossil fuels, which a recent report from the International Monetary Fund estimated at seven trillion dollars in 2022 alone (about 6.5 trillion euros, equivalent to 7.1% of global GDP).

The UN Secretary General has also called on countries to set “ambitious renewable energy goals.” At the last G-20 meeting, the main world economies agreed to triple the implementation of renewable energy by 2030. At the Dubai summit it is hoped that this objective can be given a boost. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, pointed out this in her speech at the summit organized by Guterres, where she highlighted that the EU is committed to the goal of tripling renewable power by 2030 and to promoting this a global goal. Sánchez has also supported this objective and has highlighted the importance of advancing international taxation that also favors the fight against climate change.

“Angry” countries

Guterres has stressed the importance of “climate justice.” He has referred to the right that many poor nations have to be “angry” for being “suffering more from a climate crisis” for which they are not responsible. Also, because the financial aid that was promised to them has not materialized and because of the high debt they suffer.

The previous climate summit, held at the end of 2022 in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh, closed with the commitment to create a fund for the most vulnerable nations so that they can face the losses and damages that the climate generates and will generate. climate change. Guterres demanded this Wednesday that this fund be put into operation at COP28 (something that will focus part of the toughest negotiations at the Dubai summit). Furthermore, the Secretary General recalled that developed countries committed to mobilizing 100 billion dollars (about 93.4 billion euros) a year in climate financing for developing nations. Although the commitment was for 2020, that amount has not yet been reached. Guterres has also asked that all countries be “covered” by early warning systems by 2027, essential to avoid tragedies like the one in Libya.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter