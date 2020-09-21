António Guterres visits an anti-slavery monument at the UN headquarters in New York on March 9. Getty

75 years have passed since the founding of the United Nations and the world of 1945, led by a group of powers wishing to understand each other, is not today. But António Guterres, born in Lisbon 71 years ago, is convinced that the largest international organization still works and has a future ahead of him. The ninth secretary of the UN states in an interview with EL PAÍS, Die Welt and La Tribune de Genève, that are part of the Alliance of Leading Newspapers in Europe (LENA), that the world needs strong leadership now more than ever: “We need global leadership, otherwise we cannot respond effectively to challenges such as the of a pandemic. But unfortunately, where there is power, there is no leadership, and where there is leadership, there is no power ”.

Since taking office in January 2017, Guterres has not had it easy. Shortly afterwards, Donald Trump announced that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris Agreement – the fight against climate change is one of the great priorities of the UN – and the country would cease to exercise the role it had adopted since the post-war world police to surrender to the “America First” of the White House tenant. The clash between the United States and China has not stopped worsening, the arms control pacts are blowing up, the situation is unpredictable with Iran and North Korea, the world is experiencing a serious refugee crisis and the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has left almost half a million deaths in the world.

The interview was conducted last Wednesday by videoconference and Guterres, who is an electrical engineer by profession and was the Socialist Prime Minister of Portugal (1995-2002) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (2005-2015), connected on time from Nueva York.

Question. What has been the impact of the pandemic and what will the world be like afterwards?

Reply. We do not yet know how the pandemic will evolve. There is an optimistic scenario, in which developed countries coordinate their responses and manage to contain the virus to avoid a second wave of infections. Developing countries would at least be spared from catastrophe. Things would be back to normal in two or three years. But there is also a pessimistic scenario, caused by the lack of a coordinated response, and which would be a disaster for the southern hemisphere and would generate a major second wave in the north with dire economic consequences and a global depression of five to seven years. But it is too early to predict what the world will be like in the post-pandemic era. I hope this crisis is a wake-up call. It teaches us that we have to face global challenges together. The divisions are real and we have to change this. Imagine a future virus that spreads as quickly as coronavirus and is as deadly as Ebola. We have to find a way to work together.

P. Donald Trump has said that he is ending the US relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that it has become a puppet in the hands of China. Was the WHO too lenient with Beijing in the early days of the pandemic?

R. At some point we will have to investigate the origin of the pandemic, how it could spread so quickly, and how WHO, countries and other entities responded. It is clear that this analysis will have to be done. But what I can say is that I know the people at WHO and they are not controlled by any country. They always act in good faith and to obtain the best possible cooperation from Member States. Mistakes may have been made, but I don’t think the WHO has tried to help China hide reality. I think the organization wanted to have a good relationship with China at the beginning of the pandemic. They wanted to make sure China cooperated.

P. But there seemed to be a very good relationship between the head of WHO and the Chinese government.

R. I remember not long ago the head of the WHO said that the president of the United States was doing a great job in the fight against the pandemic and that his efforts should be recognized. So I don’t think the head of WHO is on the side of any specific country …

P. The UN is often criticized for being too bureaucratic, slow and expensive. How can these problems be solved?

R. It is true that there are bureaucratic problems in the UN, as in other international organizations and national administrations. That is why one of my key goals is to make our organization more agile and efficient to better respond to the concerns, anxieties and hopes of the people we serve. But many reforms require the consensus of member states. That makes the process much slower than we would like. In any case, the UN has made considerable progress in recent years. For example, one of the main themes of the reform is gender parity. And now we have equality among the 180 management positions in the organization.

Mistakes may have been made, but I don’t think WHO tried to help China hide reality

P. In these 75 years the world has changed, has the UN adapted?

R. Many UN bodies still work in the same way as when they were created 75 years ago, but the world has changed. The Security Council, for example, reflects the post-World War II balance of powers. This is a clear disconnect from today’s needs. Sometimes we face great difficulties in getting the Security Council to make the necessary decisions about the crises we face today. But it would be unfair to see the UN only as a bureaucratic monster. Half of the humanitarian aid in the world is channeled through the UN. Right now, during the coronavirus pandemic, we are helping 110 million people in 64 countries. Our organization has provided 250 million personal protective equipment (PPE) to developing countries. In the past six weeks alone, the UN logistics network has provided 69,000 cubic meters of medical supplies. We have done it quickly and efficiently. Last year we fed 87 million people, and half of the world’s vaccines are only available through the UN.

P. The conflicts continue.

R. Since the charter was approved in 1945, the world has experienced the longest period of essential peace. There have been no major confrontations between the great powers in 75 years. That’s something. It is certainly not only a merit of the United Nations, but it is unquestionable that the organization has made an important contribution to preventing a great war.

P. In a world with less cooperation, what can be the role of the EU, which presents itself as a defender of multilateralism?

R. The EU has a vital role to play. I firmly believe that we need a multipolar world with multilateral governance mechanisms. The EU must prevent the consolidation of a G2, that is, a global order with only two superpowers, the US and China. For example, with respect to climate change, the EU is leading an initiative to reduce its emissions by 2030. And I am hopeful that this will encourage other actors to do the same.

P. The Security Council is often paralyzed, the General Assembly is full of autocratic regimes, and in the Commission on Human Rights there are states that do not seem to be very scrupulous about human rights. How to fulfill in this way the mission of promoting freedom and democracy?

R. The UN is not a federation of democracies. It is an organization in which all the countries of the world are represented. These intergovernmental organizations have unavoidable contradictions that we have to work with. What constitutes a great challenge is that relations between the major powers, the US, China and Russia, are more dysfunctional than ever. This makes it very difficult for the UN to act on some key issues and find a consensus to mobilize the international community.

The EU must prevent the consolidation of a G2, that is, a global order with only two superpowers, the US and China.

P. For example?

R. The international community is unable to find a common response to the pandemic. Strategies vary widely between countries. The main reason is that dysfunctional relationship between the great powers. We need global leadership, because otherwise we cannot respond effectively to challenges such as a pandemic. But unfortunately, where there is power, there is no leadership, and where there is leadership, there is no power. Also, when we look at multilateral institutions, we have to recognize that they have no teeth. Or, when they do, they don’t have much of an appetite. They don’t want to bite. That seems to be the case with the Security Council.

P. Apart from the pandemic, there are very urgent issues, such as climate change and refugees, which already account for 1% of the world’s population.

R. The fight against the virus is our main concern today, but we believe that the issue that will mark our time continues to be climate change. Future generations will judge us by what we are capable of doing to stop global warming. The roadmap is clear. We need to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees and reduce emissions by 45% this decade, but we are far from these goals. That is why the international community must be mobilized.

P. Climate change is related to migration.

R. It is one of the reasons people leave their homes. We have to ensure that refugees find protection. And in this area Europe has failed in recent years. Europe should have distributed refugees more fairly between countries. But I have to say that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has done an excellent job and Europe should be grateful.

P. The UN called for a ceasefire during the pandemic. Almost no one listened. Why?

R. Many conflicts have been open for a long time, are complex and difficult to resolve. However, my call for a ceasefire has had wide support from Member States, other organizations and even some parties to the conflict. Some accepted it, such as the rebel movements in Cameroon, Thailand and the Philippines. We will do everything possible to turn these gestures into more permanent truces. We have seen progress in some countries, such as Yemen, Afghanistan and Sudan. In others it is more difficult. The biggest frustration is Libya, where Security Council resolutions are constantly being violated.

P. What will happen if Israel annexes part of the West Bank, as it plans, in July?

R. We are determined to tell everyone and at all times that an annexation is a major violation of international law, and in this case, a threat to global and regional stability. It will make the two-state solution impossible, which remains our main objective and, in my opinion, the only way out of the current situation. We try to create the conditions for a meeting of the Quartet with Israel and the Palestinians, without preconditions. A meeting that allows the parties to talk to each other.

P. The pandemic confines us to home. Can international diplomacy work with Zoom and Skype?

R. Global diplomacy can be done over Zoom or Skype, but it is much more difficult. We are having many video conferences with representatives from Yemen. But I think the conversations would be a lot easier if we could meet in person. I think diplomacy needs human contact.