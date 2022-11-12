The Portuguese António Guterres may be one of the most gifted UN Secretary Generals for diplomatic oratory. However, contrary to what is usually cultivated in an organism friendly to euphemisms, Guterres frequents more and more stark truths. “Stop treating nature like a toilet,” he said a year ago in Glasgow. “We are on a highway to hell,” he said Monday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The planet, he warned, is approaching a point of no return that will make “climatic chaos” irreversible and he only has a decade to “win or lose” the fight. No UN mandate is easy, but Guterres has had to deal with unforeseeable scenarios such as the pandemic, the climate emergency or the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army. Too many emergencies to keep tiptoeing.

Before becoming the ninth Secretary General of the UN in 2017, António Guterres (Lisbon, 73 years old) was already acting in the spirit of a blue helmet. Not only during the decade he lived inside a plane for his role as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (2005-2015), but when his place was in domestic politics as Prime Minister of Portugal, between 1995 and 2002. Yes something unanimously applauded in his country at that stage is his ability to force change in the United States, which had allowed its ally Indonesia to commit all the unimaginable violence in East Timor, the former Portuguese colony occupied by the dictatorship of General Suharto since 1975 .

The Timorese cause was an emotional affair for the Portuguese, who mobilized to defend their right to self-determination and the freedom of their political leaders. Guterres did not hesitate to leave the São Bento Palace to join one of those protests and did not hesitate in his challenge to the United States. “It was a dramatic conversation in which I told Clinton: ‘Look, you have to be aware that you are not choosing between Indonesia and Timor, you are choosing between Indonesia and Portugal, which is a NATO ally”, recalled Guterres himself in an interview for his biography, O Mundo No Tem de Ser Assim (The world does not have to be like this), published in Portugal in 2021 and written by Pedro Latoeiro and Filipe Domingues. If the US did not support sending an international force to pacify East Timor, Portugal would withdraw its troops from Kosovo. “It was decisive in resolving Timor,” Socialist Ana Gomes, who was the first Portuguese ambassador to Indonesia after the end of the conflict, says by phone. “Always try to reconcile and sometimes you can’t reconcile. It is a born UN ”, summarizes Gomes, who criticized her for her hesitant initial role in the war in Ukraine and who later applauded her good work to unblock the maritime export of cereals with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

The political life of António Guterres began when he finished his studies in Engineering and Physics at the Higher Technical Institute of Lisbon. He was a promising student who had won the national high school award, but at the end of his studies it was clear to him that physics mattered less to him than politics. He joined the Socialist Party five days after the Carnation Revolution of April 25, 1974, although his activism until then had been scarce, more linked to the compassion of Catholic movements than to the rebellion of political associations. He was one of the founders of the so-called Grupo de la Luz together with the current president of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, one of his best friends despite the fact that both were direct political adversaries while one was the leader of the conservative opposition and the other first. – Socialist Minister. He did not mobilize against the dictatorship, but he turned to social initiatives such as teaching mathematics to the children of the slums. When he came to government, he made education his big political bet, remembers Luis Patrão, who was his chief of staff for eight years. “He always wanted to be better and make others better, he has dedicated his whole life to trying to solve people’s problems,” explains Patrão by phone, who considers that religious faith has given him “empathy” and “a strong moral”. Faith also conditioned some of his most questioned political actions, such as the call for a referendum to decriminalize abortion that paralyzed the law approved in the Assembly of the Republic. His position regarding abortion and homosexuality is different today.

He has had a career as marked by his noes as by his yeses. In 1976, when the Socialists won the first legislative elections of democracy, Mário Soares offered him to enter the Government as Secretary of State. “I don’t feel ready yet,” Guterres replied. The idyll between the two did not last long. Guterres aligned himself with the technocrats who would end up plotting against Soares and also clashed with Jorge Sampaio, despite the fact that he had been his campaign manager. A fratricidal fight won by Guterres, who would also win in the 1995 legislative elections, the same year he assumed the presidency of the Socialist International. As soon as he arrived in São Bento, he took some symbolic measures, some better understood than others: he opened the gardens to the public every April 25, continued to live in his apartment, stopped the large projected reservoir in a place with valuable prehistoric remains, and told the militants who aspired to public office:No jobs for the boys” (“There are no charges for ours”). “He tried to moralize the State, opting for the contest and not for the appointments”, maintain his biographers.

His international brilliance comes from then. He makes friends wherever he goes, from Hillary Clinton to José María Aznar or Jean-Claude Juncker, who says in his biography: “I received António so many times at the Palais de Bourgogne [residencia del Primer Ministro de Luxemburgo] that we almost had a copy of the keys for him.” With Aznar he agreed to the Albufeira Agreement to regulate the distribution of flows in the five rivers shared between Spain and Portugal, a thorny issue in each drought. He forges a resolute and appeasing image. They propose him to preside over the European Commission, but he says no for the second time. He had just lost his wife, the psychiatrist Luísa Guimarães, and he had two small children. “Her denial of him ended up being a blessing in disguise,” Juncker opines in the biography, “because he freed him for an international career where he used his reason and his heart to support causes that matter most.”

