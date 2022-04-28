Guterres, during his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, will also go to Bucha and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the afternoon.

And last Tuesday, Guterres, during a visit to Moscow, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

Guterres said before talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: “What concerns us in particular is finding ways to create appropriate conditions for an effective dialogue and a cease-fire as soon as possible.”

He added that despite the complexities of the situation in Ukraine, “with different interpretations of what is happening there, it is possible to establish a serious dialogue on ways to work to alleviate the suffering of the population,” according to “AFP”.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the United Nations has seemed marginalized in the context of this conflict for several reasons, including the estrangement caused by this crisis between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, the United States, France, Britain and China.

Guterres’ call for a ceasefire in Ukraine came at a time when Western countries continued to provide support for Kiev.