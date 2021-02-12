The screenwriter and film director Antonio Giménez-Rico has died in Madrid at the age of 82, as confirmed by the Film Academy. He was in charge of films, such as ‘Family portrait’ and ‘The rats’, both based on books by Miguel Delibes, and of ‘The disputed vote of Señor Cayo’, his most remembered work. But it will be his documentary ‘Vestida de azul’ (1983) which will transcend time, because it was the first to address the issue of transsexuality in Spain. This non-fiction stirred up the San Sebastian Film Festival at its premiere. His first images: a police raid on trans people.

Giménez-Rico worked with other greats of Spanish cinema, such as Rafael azcona, with whom he wrote the script for ‘Soldadito español’, in 1988, and with Jose Luis Garci, with whom he co-wrote ‘El cronicón’ in 1969, and with which he continued to collaborate as a talkative on his program ‘Qué grande es el cine’.

Burgalés by birth (1938), he presided over the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain, between 1988 and 1992, and received various recognitions such as the Castilla y León Prize for the Arts in 1996 and the Spike of Honor at the Seminci festival in Valladolid in 2018.

He began his long career behind the camera on television, in 1965, with ‘Crónica, Torremolinos Invierno’ and the series ‘Plinio’ and ‘Crónicas de un pueblo’, which he developed alongside his first films ‘Mañana de domingo’ and ‘Bone’.

He liked to base his audiovisual works on great Spanish stories. In addition to adapting Delibes – his most beloved author – in ‘Family portrait’ from the novel ‘My adored son Sisi’; the already mentioned ‘The disputed vote of Señor Cayo’ and ‘Las ratas’; worked with the literature of Felipe Wheat (‘Jarrapellejos’, Goya award for best adapted screenplay 1989), Torcuato Luca de Tena (‘First and last love’), Alejandro López Andrada (‘The Book of Waters’) and Oscar Esquivias (‘Restlessness in paradise’). This last adaptation was being developed at the time of his death.