Antonio Gento López, Paco Gento’s brother, passed away this Friday at the age of 80. The Cantabrian was part of the Real Madrid squad in the 1961-62 season, using the name Gento III to distinguish himself from his brother, the now Honorary President of Real Madrid and the only footballer to have won the European Cup six times.

Antonio Gento, forward, left the quarry, then known as Plus Ultra (old name of Castilla), and after his brief stint at Real Madrid he played for Levante, Racing and Oviedo. The Santander team was the one that welcomed him for the longest, between 1963 and 1968 and between 1971 and 1973. As a madridista, he won the League and the Cup in 1962.

In fact, there were three Gento brothers: there was also Julio Gento, who died in 2016 and who also left Plus Ultra, although he never became part of the Real Madrid first team squad. He went through Elche, Deportivo, Málaga, Racing and Palencia. For the story remains the photo that immortalized the three brothers wearing the white shirt.