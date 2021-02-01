The son of Adrián Campos, Lucas, asked him as a tribute to his father: “Win this weekend for my father, Antonio. He loved you very much, he is and will always be very proud of you.” And said and done. Antonio García won the 24 Hours of Daytona in his category, a victory marked by the personal pain of the pilot, since three weeks before the Florida appointment he lost his grandfather, and last Thursday he met the death of Adrián Campos, an almost father to him.

But in addition to emotional pain, Antonio García also arrived at Daytona after having overcome the coronavirus, which kept him symptomatic in isolation for ten days and another four days until the symptoms disappeared. He was discharged on January 8 just in time to comply with the protocols to arrive at the Florida appointment, including a negative test that would allow his trip. He won, as requested by the youngest of Adrián Campos’ children, but it was a victory that he could not enjoy or celebrate on the circuit with his team: had tested positive in a PCR performed to be able to leave the US at the end of the degree and when his Corvette crossed the finish line, he was already isolated, again, at his hotel.