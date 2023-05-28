The poet and playwright Antonio Gala has died this Sunday at the age of 92 in Córdoba, sources close to the family have informed Efe.

At the beginning of 2015, the author had announced that he was free of colon cancer that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier. He was February 5th and they had just named him adoptive son of Malaga. He was wearing a blue suit and striped tie, combed lion’s mane and a cracked voice, and he did what he liked best: mastered the environment, smiled half smile and, thus tilting the knob of his cane, softly chewed the words and enjoyed listening to them, listening In her own words: “The doctors have declared me free of colon cancer.”

Almost four years earlier, on July 6, 2011, Gala (Brazatortas, Ciudad Real, 1936 according to some, 1930 according to others, he never wanted to talk about it) had made a very different announcement in the embrasurethe column that at that time was published in the newspaper The world: “I have cancer that is difficult to remove. And I am subjected, to try to free myself, to a long whore, which is the same as a war of which I am the battlefield.

In between, in the summer of 2012, on a suffocating afternoon at El Pimpi in Málaga, between hanging hams and a glass of fino that he did not try, the writer shared sweat and confessions with this newspaper (Gala did not sweat a drop, the newspaper journalist , To love is).

—Chemo heals sometimes, and always destroys. She takes away the bad, also the good, right?

—The disease has made me aware of death. I was not and am not afraid. You die, and that’s okay. I have lasted long enough.

O well:

—I have been, much less, really loving people. Really. And any misstep in a friendship could do me terrible harm.

—Why do you say that now much less?

—Because I will die, because I am already very isolated, because I give myself less. Because I dedicate myself to my little dogs. I wish they would bury us all together. They have been my most absolute company.

Antonio Gala died this Sunday, poet, playwright, novelist, polemicist, columnist, essayist, television scriptwriter… Antonio Gala belonged to everyone and no one. He wants to tell himself that he reached thousands and thousands of bedside tables and another song was whether they read to him or not. Not just anyone said it, he said it. One afternoon around 1999, during an interview at his house in Madrid:

—Every time there is a book of yours at the Book Fair it is the best seller or the second best seller…

“…Yeah, which doesn’t mean it’s the most widely read, of course. I am one of the best-selling writers in this country, and one of the least read.

Antonio Ángel Custodio Sergio Alejandro María de los Dolores Queen of the Martyrs of the Holy Trinity and of All Saints was born in La Mancha, yes, but he spent his childhood in Córdoba, the city that, perhaps together with Madrid and Alhaurín el Grande —that A town in Malaga where the guests of honor at the patron saint festivities are the legionnaires and where Antonio Gala had his refuge and that of his little dogs, the baltasara— formed the magic triangle of his life.

He studied and obtained degrees in Law, Philosophy and Letters and Political and Economic Sciences, a powerful academic formation that the interested party would unite with the other, to the one that matters, that of intuition, reading, knowledge of classical myths and the factory of own thoughts. The one of unlimited curiosity, a deep political incorrectness and of the other and a certain humanist desire seasoned with unlimited doses of bad slime when he proposed it (“darling, that question of yours is vulgar, aren’t you ashamed?”), plus some accesses of tenderness that disarmed the most painted (“I’m tired, very tired, but I’m glad to see you, thanks for coming”).

He was, in that sense, similar to his friend Terenci Moix, whom he visited in Barcelona four days before he died, knowing this, that his friend was dying despite his laughter and his discontent.

The mixture of the two formations, the official and the field work, made Gala, among other things, a lover and a specialist in the Arab world. You used to talk about Gala’s Córdoba averroes —although also that of the Jew Maimonides— and he could get away with a thesis. He even went so far as to found and preside over the Hispanic-Arab Friendship Association. And as such he went to Baghdad in 1982 to meet Saddam Hussein. This episode of a meal with the satrap —taken here from an accurate chronicle published by The Aragon Newspaper in 2003—would be worth as a metaphor for the character (of Gala, although well thought out probably also of Saddam). “He was a tyrant, but he was the tyrant of the United States, which had given him the weapons of mass destruction that they now seek, to use against Iran. […] I called him Manolo, because of his appearance between a bricklayer and a truck driver, with those black eyes and that mustache that seemed to belong to Chamberí. And while I was reading my verses, he would shout: ‘Guahyá!’, and I was scared: he gassed me. And the interpreter said that this was the equivalent of ‘Olé!’ (which comes from Allah), and it was like saying: ‘God bless you.’

Without waste.

But let’s get serious. Gala, who knew what it is to be precocious, wrote some thirty plays after winning in 1963 with the first one, The green fields of Eden, the Calderón de la Barca National Theater Award. Then would come, among many others, rings for a lady (1973, later adapted by himself for TVE, where he also signed the series landscape with figures), The zithers hung from the trees (1974), Why are you running, Ulysses? (1975), Petra Regalada (1980), sleeping beauties (1994) or the libretto he wrote for the opera Christopher Columbus, premiered at the Liceo in 1989.

Among his poetry —the one so sold and so little read by the Spanish, according to Gala himself— stand out intimate enemy (1960), Andalusian testament (1998) or The soulless Tobias poem (2005). And what about his narrative work? Well, it was a truly late vocation. That until 1990 he did not publish the novel the crimson manuscript, but with it he won the Planeta Award. What with The Turkish Passion (1993) and beyond the garden (1995) achieved success —and controversy, especially on the occasion of the film version that Vicente Aranda made of the first of them, and which got Gala’s nerves—. That the world of the novel is before a work as effective in its sales capacity as it is extremely limited in the literary.

In the Transition and in the following years he was a red Democrat from the first hour. He asked for autonomy for Andalusia. He chaired the platform for the No to NATO. He created in Córdoba the Antonio Gala Foundation to help young creators and collaborated in media such as The weekly country (where he published his famous Talks with Troylo) and the newspaper The worldwhere he signed his column every day the embrasure, making his readers enjoy and exasperated alike and putting the editorial secretaries who typed his texts, accustomed to the mixture of finesse and invective of the house, on the verge of anxiety crises.

Ironic, quarrelsome, cultured, funny and ingenious, snobbish like anyone else, incendiary in his articles, a somewhat imposter, not confessing class and extremely lovable when he left it, Antonio Gala leaves the world he lived in and goes to the green fields of Eden. Or wherever the hell are such fields.

