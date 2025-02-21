All the great sport epics have a starting point, a Ulysses who decides to break with the established and start a new era. And in Spanish basketball that man is called Antonio Díaz-Miguel, of which he is now 25 years old from his … death. One day to honor a legendary trajectory, technician of the selection of Ciudad Real during the 27-year-old a whop (1965-1992), where he added 431 games and a good amount of snapshots that still rumble in the Spanish collective imaginary. Hundreds of chapters and heroicities that he forged with his pupils that turned the basketball into the second most practiced and worshiped sport in our country.

Your curriculum speaks for itself. He conquered two silvers in the Eurobaskets of Barcelona (1973) and Nantes (1983), in addition to a bronze in Rome (1991). But, without a doubt, his Magna work was written during the Los Angeles 84 Olympic Games, in which Spain was runner -up and only the dream team, the ‘Dream Team’ led by Michael Jordan, could deprive the top of the podium in the podium to the national team. That deed simply changed everything.

With his gigantic glasses and detective face in a scene of a crime, he told a country that dreamed of the Lakers and Celtics that at home there was an enormous amount of talent, that to enjoy basketball you did not have to look on the other side of the Atlantic. And, most importantly, it established the bases for the Golden Age, that of the Gasol, Navarro, Rudy, Chacho, Llull and company, to be one of the most feared and successful generations in the history of sport.

Travel to the United States

There have been many who have drunk with their knowledge, but it was Fernando Romay, legendary pivot of Real Madrid, one of the most influenced by his figure. Under his tutelage, the boy who was known in his native Coruña as ‘O Fillo do Portaxeiro’ was able to ascend to the top and even plug Jordan, who is considered the best player of all time. In addition, Diaz-Miguel also wove a strong personal relationship. Not surprisingly, he was the godfather of Romay’s first son. With his usual charisma, Galician attends ABC to recall his old friend.

«Antonio was as passionate as innovative. He was a sick student of basketball, and that can only be achieved if you have a ravage passion for what you love. His legacy cannot be explained in an article, but he knew where the sport was going, and time has proved him right. If you ask me why it was so innovative, the answer is that he was one of the first to travel to the United States, because he believed a lot in American basketball and, every year, in summer, he was studying and sharing the day to day with figures as legendary as that of Bobby Knight (US coach in Los Angeles 84 and Deity at Indiana University). When he brought all that knowledge to Spain, it was the moment when our history changed, ”explains the Galician.

He was a wizard in the strategy, a man who believed in the figure of the pivot above all, aware that the inner game, the closest to the basket, was the best path to victory. But, above all, Díaz-Miguel was a man who wanted to convince and not impose. «It was very close and human. He said that you were, the journalists, who made the calls, those who fixed in the best statistics or in which they stood out in each position. And once you had the list, Antonio turned that into a selection, a team. Interestingly, that is the spirit that has been installed in the Federation until today. It is not a national team, called ‘the family’. So far his legacy has arrived, look.

Paz between Madrid and Barça

Romay, always good -natured and cheerful, sometimes his voice is remembered by remembering a life, that of Antonio, who would need an encyclopedia to be narrated. The Coruña tells that his power of conviction was such that he even managed to reconcile the Real Madrid and Barcelona players after the 1984 ACB finals.

In the second game, a trifulca punching and elbows ended three expelled and, although the Catalans took the duel and could go for the title in the last meeting, they felt so harmed by the sanctions and arbitration that they decided not to appear In Madrid, which gave the title to the whites. Only ten days later the concentration for the Los Angeles and Díaz-Miguel Games was able to bring a broken group to an Olympic podium. “It had to be more Antonio than ever because we had closed the league to clean milk.”

«It is everything, even their teachings are transmitted in the quarries of the clubs. I still get carried away by love, but I think your figure is not as valued as it should. He is a pedestal man. But it is true that we are less mythomaniac than the Americans. Antonio is our Phil Jackson or our Pat Riley. But, of all the praises I can do, the best is how it changed us outside the court, ”concludes Romay again between laughter.