From 15 and a half to 9 years. This is the sentence reduction obtained on appeal by the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Antonio Di Fazio, accused of 6 episodes of sexual violence with the use of benzodiazepines. The man had been arrested in May 2021 for drugging and raping a 21-year-old student lured into her apartment under the guise of an internship.

The deputy attorney general, Laura Gay, had asked for 12 years’ imprisonment for the former manager, with a reduction of the sentence compared to the 15 and a half years of the first degree in which he was judged in summary form. In the appeal, the continuation of the crimes was recognized, not applied by the investigating judge.

The re-determination of the sentence from 15 and a half years to 9 years “is a first step in arriving at a suitable sentence for other cases of violence. From our assessment it should be half”, the words of the lawyer Mauro Carelli commenting on the sentence of the Court of Appeal.