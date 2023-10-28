27 10 23 in the afternoon the delivery of the keys to the city to Luisa Ranieri in the Piccinni theater 3

Antonio Decaro gives Luisa Ranieri the Keys to the City of Bari

On the stage of the Teatro Comunale Piccinnithe mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro handed over the keys to the city to Luisa Ranieribeloved interpreter of the TV series Lolita Loboscowho was able to enter the hearts of the people of Bari thanks to his talent, simplicity and irony.

The ceremony, open to the publicwas introduced by the municipal councilor for Cultures and Tourism Ines Pierucci.

“I would like to thank, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the city I represent, Luisa Ranieri – said the mayor Decaro – because in recent years she has lived and loved Bari, going far beyond the role of commissioner Lolita Lobosco. I believe this was one of the ingredients of the extraordinary success of the drama she interpreted: the citizens, from Bari and beyond, perceived this real affinity between Luisa Ranieri and Bari”.

And depending on the scheduled meeting the other context with the mayor of Naples, Gaetano ManfrediDecaro added: “I believe that what happened was also possible thanks to the bond which unites the two cities which, I hope, are both in the heart of Luisa Ranieri: Bari and Naples. Two Southern cities that have long understood that united they are stronger and that the only way to grow is to cultivate, with their own strengths and talents, the dreams and ambitions they carry within them.”

“Luisa Ranieri is a talent of our South – underlined Decaro – and it is a force that today ideally unites Bari and Naples, and we are proud that representing our South are women capable of telling it through art, writing, beauty and the desire to show our qualities to the rest of Italy more authentic. Thanks to Luisa Ranieri, who will always be a special citizen of Bari.”

Luisa Ranieri, who confirmed that she feels at home in Barileft a message in the city’s honor book: In Bari, which welcomed and pampered me with its sweetness, beauty and hospitality. I love you. “The filming is over – he then said, greeting the audience – I will miss you!”

The text of the parchment for the delivery of the Keys to the City:

to Luisa Ranieri

who with Lolita Lobosco entered the homes of all Italians

bringing Bari with its beauties, its scents and its colors

in the hearts of millions of viewers.

If today our city is in the spotlight,

much of the credit goes to an actress capable of combining the ideal of Mediterranean beauty

with talent, irony and great humanity, embodying it at its best

the character born from the pen of Gabriella Genisi,

Established writer and native of Bari.

Filming of the third season of the series ended today,

and for a few weeks Luisa Ranieri returned to live in the alleys of the old city,

which now fully recognizes it as an integral part of the community

thanks to its authenticity and the intense relationship that it has been able to forge with the entire city.

The desire of the municipal administration

is that Luisa Ranieri can feel at home here, now and always.

The delivery of the keys to the city is intended to be the seal of the bond

between this wonderful interpreter and the city of Bari.

