António Costa is re-elected as Prime Minister of Portugal

Costa has been prime minister since 2015 and an important figure in the Socialist Party.
The leader of the Socialist Party obtained an absolute majority in the elections held this Sunday.
January 31, 2022, 04:48 AM
Portugal re-elected Antonio Costa as prime minister in votes marked by 42% abstention, although this represents nine points less compared to last elections, according to the ‘EFE’ agency.
The Socialist Party, of which he is the leader, won 117 of the 230 seats of the parliament.
Costa apart from having served as Prime Minister of Portugal, since November 2015, he has been Secretary General of the Socialist Party, Rotating President of the Council of the European Union and Mayor of Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.
Before knowing the results of the elections, he shared the following message on his social networks: “This morning I was able to accompany my wife to the polling station of the Parque Silva Porto School, in Lisbon. Voting is always an immense joy, in which everyone participates in the construction of the collective future. May everyone celebrate democracy through their vote, voting safely and ensuring expressive participation. This will be a very important victory for the Portuguese. Happy election day everyone!”
Then, he took the opportunity to thank the people and commented: “Let’s keep moving forward!”
Editorial THE TIME
January 31, 2022, 04:48 AM
