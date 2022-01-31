Puzzles are Antònio Costa’s great hobby and the Prime Minister of Portugal solved this Sunday one of the most complicated ones for his country and, also, for his own political biography. When the polls tied him with the Social Democrats and abounded in an apparent drop in his charisma, the socialist leader won a historic absolute majority in the legislative elections that not only bring him closer to the rank of statesman than to the technical position of prime minister, but it solves the difficult crossroads in which the Portuguese policy would have been immersed if a situation of equality between the left and the right arose in the face of the formation of the Executive.

As in the lottery draws that are remembered for years, it was necessary to wait almost at the end of the count for the PS to get the 117 seats (9 more than in 2019), which give it the absolute majority in a 230-seat Parliament. Translated into votes, it coins 41.6% of the ballots deposited by the Portuguese at the polls, more than 700,000 difference over its main rival, the conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD), which falls to 27.8% representation with 74 or 76 seats if the votes from abroad are favorable. In any case, less than the 79 enjoyed by the previous legislature.

Costa, therefore, has become a European phenomenon. Except for Hungary and Poland, and the British Conservatives, the rest of the ruling parties are nowhere near the 40% vote frontier. Not even an absolute majority. In reality, not even Portugal, which only had it once since the end of the dictatorship, with fellow socialist José Sócrates in 2005. However, nobody at the PS headquarters, not even Costa himself, wanted to remember this triumph or to quote the disgraced prime minister after being linked to three alleged cases of corruption, from which he was exonerated in April without all the questions being closed.

A Portuguese classic



The alternation between the PS and the PSD has been a constant, a classic like Real Madrid-Atlético de Madrid, in the Portuguese Government since 1976, after the Carnation revolution that put an end to the dictatorship. Even socialists and conservatives formed a concentration alliance in 1983, the experience of the so-called Central Bloc, whose repetition the president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has had in mind all these months. De Sousa is now calm. This Tuesday he will formally invite Antònio Costa to define his next cabinet and in a week he will have spoken with all the political leaders to launch the new Executive.

With the SPD far away and about to face a programmatic and leadership crisis, and the rest of the left at a minimum after being punished by the electorate, which has not forgiven the Bloco or the communists for their ‘betrayal’ of Costa in approving the Budgets -the trigger for the new elections-, the Portuguese now face the doubts of a Government free of ties in its management. Costa is an optimistic politician. Also stubborn, very inclined to get his way. And pragmatic. Aware of the novelty of the new political mirror, the ‘doctor’ promises a “majority of dialogue” and confesses his desire to “reconcile the Portuguese with the absolute majority and with the fact that they are good for democracy.”

In the midst of the abyss of the coronavirus and its consequent economic crisis, the socialist leader experienced the last legislature as a continuous hurricane. It is foreseeable that the next one will be more navigable. Its challenges: getting out of the pandemic, correctly managing the 16,600 million euros that the EU will send it in the form of recovery funds, and launching the country down the path of stability and growth, something that has already appeared in the past mandate and that, undoubtedly, has played in his favor in these elections. Another challenge: the opposition from the extreme right, an ideology that the Portuguese are not used to seeing highlighted in their Parliament and where it will now occupy a prominent place as the third force with a dozen seats.