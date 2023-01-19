Conte-Tottenham divorce? The rumors about Tuchel at Spurs

The contract between Antonio Conte and Tottenham it expires at the end of the season and so far the signing for the renewal has not arrived. Over the Channel we talk about the former coach of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel (sacked at the beginning of the season), as a possible heir to the Salento coach on the bench Spurs. Even in England there are those who think that Daniel Levi it could accelerate the operation already before June. Not only. To these indiscretions are added the words of the same Antonio Conte to the Guardian.

Conte and the deaths of Ventrone, Mihajlovic and Vialli: “Losing three people I knew very well in such a short time was not easy”

The Italian coach confessed the difficulties after the deaths of Ventrone, Mihajlovic and Vialli. “Certainly, this season is difficult from a personal point of view. Losing three people I knew very well in such a short time wasn’t easy. When this situation happens, it leads you to have some important reflections,” explained the former Inter and Juventus coach to the English newspaper. Antonio Conte has lived in London since November 2021 (when he arrived by relaunching Tottenham and leading them to qualification for the Champions League), while his wife Elisabetta and daughter Vittoria have remained in Italy. “Many times we think and attach great importance to our work and forget the family. We forget that we must have more time for ourselves. This season is making me make an important reflection about my future.”

Antonio Conte: work is not everything in life. Surely having my family in Italy is not good

“When you work and work is at the top of your mind and in your head, maybe we forget to be with family and friends. This is our passion and for passion we have lost many things. But when this situation happens, you start to think that maybe it’s good to spend more time with your family and friends, and also with yourself – the words of Antonio Conte – Work is not everything in life. Surely having my family in Italy is not good… not good. But when you have a son or a daughter and children in school then you have to respect them because if every year or two you have to take your children to totally change their environment… I don’t want to affect my family’s life.”



Antonio Conte-Juventus, the rumors if Allegri jumps

The words of Antonio Conte they therefore seem to be the premise for his return to Italy. And the rumors about a possible change of bench at Juventus at the end of the season the doors of the Juventus home could reopen for him: he and Zinedine Zidane the names remain that go around (Zizou is free, he has seen the French bench vanish, but he could also be waiting for an English top club… with a top salary). Max Allegri still has a two-year contract with the Lady at 7 million plus bonuses until 2025 (a divorce would certainly be onerous for the Juventus coffers), but his work will be evaluated in the coming months. The Champions League has vanished with the elimination arrived in the group stage (at the hands of PSG and Benfica), with a very complicated Scudetto race (the comeback was interrupted with the 5 goals conceded in Naples – minus 10 points), now it will be necessary to see how the Juventus championship and also his journey in the Europa League.

Subscribe to the newsletter

