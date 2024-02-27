Napoli-Antonio Conte, difficult dream

The Napoli bench remains at the center of the transfer market rumours. Francesco Calzona seems destined – barring any twists and turns – to a role as a ferryman (after taking over from Walter Mazzarri, who had taken over from Rudy Garcia), returning as full-time coach of Slovakia at the end of the season (and in June-July there will be the historic appointment at Euro 2024). Who in his place to lead Napoli next season? The dream as known is that of Antonio Conte, but at the moment the feeling is that he will not be the man on the bench of the Neapolitan team from July 1st. Or at least: if Napoli were not to play in the next Champions League, the negotiation would be even more complex.

Napoli, 'Stefano Pioli in pole position'

And here is a rather sensational rumor launched by Sportmediaset: more than Vincenzo Italianotechnician appreciated by Aurelio De Laurentiis, Raffaele Palladino (who is doing well in Monza) or Francesco Farioli (his Nice are fourth in Ligue 1, 3 points behind second-placed Brest), Stefano Pioli seems to be in pole position at the moment. His contract with Milan expires in 2025 but there are many doubts as to whether he can still remain at the Rossoneri.” According to these indiscretions “De Laurentiis esteems him both from a human and technical point of view, for his ability to enhance the improve the available elements by adapting its principles to the characteristics of the players and opponents”.

Milan, Thiago Motta on pole if Stefano Pioli says goodbye

In the event of a separation between Stefano Pioli and Milan, the hot name for the Rossoneri club would remain that of Thiago Mottacoach of a Bologna team that is surprising everyone with the results obtained (already last year, not only in this Champions League dream season) and for the solidity of his game and his mechanisms on the pitch. An emerging coach with great charisma, who the Devil and Juventus like a lot (if by chance Max Allegri were to leave, also like Pioli with a contract expiring in 2025: we will understand more about a possible renewal in the next few months). And the name of Antonio Conte has been circulating around all these clubs a bit (without however excluding a return to the Premier League for the former Inter and Juventus coach…)