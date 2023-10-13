Antonio Conte in Belve by Francesca Fagnani

Antonio Conte protagonist at Belve. The former Tottenham and Juventus manager will be a guest on the successful Rai 2 program on Tuesday 17 October.

Presenter Francesca Fagnani announced it on social networks. At the moment no advance information on the interview has yet been released but many are waiting to hear the coach from Salento.

Antonio Conte, no Naples but there is TV with Belve

In recent days, in fact, Antonio Conte had been linked to Napoli as an alleged possible successor to Rudi Garcia. “I hear insistent transfer rumors that link me to important clubs, but I reiterate that for now there is only the desire to continue to stay still and enjoy my family”, the Lecce-born coach then clarified via social media, closing all the gossip of the market.

