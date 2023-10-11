Rudi Garcia to be exonerated or not to be exonerated? The words of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Rudi Garcia’s fate remains in the balance. The words of the past few hours spoken by Aurelio De Laurentiis make the fate of the French coach who landed in Naples in the summer after Luciano Spalletti’s farewell even more uncertain. “With Garcia I’m having a bad time, I will make the appropriate decisions when the time comes. Every hasty decision is wrong.”



What is certain is that the splendid team built by Adl last season, who managed to win a championship by dominating the championship (90 points with 77 goals scored and only 28 conceded, Lazio second at -16) started Serie A stuttering and suffered a couple of painful defeats at home (first against former Sarri’s Lazio and last weekend defeated by Italiano’s Fiorentina). Meanwhile, leaders Milan try to escape from Osimhen and his teammates, flying to +7 (even today Napoli would be out of the Champions League zone with Viola and Juventus at +3).

Napoli, Rudi Garci at risk of dismissal and the rumors about Antonio Conte

And the rumors about Antonio Conte that are growing like the party that vote Antonio within the Neapolitan club (with Igor Tudor, the former PSG Galtier, Walter Mazzarri and Marcelo Gallardo as reserve hypotheses). With Napoli fans dreaming of having him at the helm of the Italian champion team. “For now I’m enjoying my family, I made a clear choice, I decided to stop with Tottenham – said the Salento coach to Sky Sport -. Basically there is the desire to rest and enjoy my family, then we know very well that a lot of things can happen. Naples? We must always have great respect and education, absolutely.”

Is Antonio Conte joining Napoli or not? Will Rudi Garcia have the famous 3 appeal matches after the break (Verona, Union Berlin and Milan)? These are the questions that have not yet been answered. Even more so since to bring the former Juventus and national team coach to the Napoli bench, a multi-year contract worth 7-8 million net per season will probably be needed. In this sense they could have an impact the benefits of the Growth Decree: only that, as Sport Mediaset underlines, “the two years of residence abroad (necessary to take advantage of the decree also for the former Italian coach) would start at the beginning of November for Conteso a possible change on the bench would be much more convenient in a month or so: the times coincide, for better or worse, with the three matches given to Garcia to confirm the quality of his work”

