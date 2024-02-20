Antonio Conte, Milan-Juventus-Roma-Napoli: the thousand rumors about the return to Serie A

Weeks of rumors and indiscretions about Antonio Conte's future. Many rumors, only one certainty: starting next season the Salento coach will return to the bench. Where? It has been said and written about almost all the top Italian clubs. From Milan to Juventus (in case of farewell of Pioli or Allegri, but pay attention above all on both fronts to the Thiago Motta track in case of a change on the bench), passing through Rome (where De Rossi has arrived as a ferryman and is determined to compete for confirmation) and Naples (Will Francesco Calzona stay until June or even beyond?). Until a few hours ago it seemed almost certain that the former coach of the Italian national team would return to Serie A. Now, however, a new rumor has come out. Let's see what it's about.



Antonio Conte coach of Bayern Munich? Bild's indiscretion

Antonio Conte dreams of becoming the Bayern Munich coach: this is the sensational indiscretion that comes from Germany, reported by Bild, according to which the Italian coach would be ready to take over the most successful team in the Bundesliga with the aim of attacking the Champions League. Yep, the Big Eared Cup. “Honestly, one day I would like to lift the Champions League as a coach. But I know it's very difficult. People think it's simple, but you have to be at the right club, a club that matches your ambitions, a club ready to do the last step to win the Champions League. Look at Manchester City. Seven years, right? I would like to give this joy to my father. He told me 'I want to see you lift the Champions League'. It's not easy, but everyone can have a dream.” Antonio Conte told The Telegraph in recent days: Bayern Munich is a club that can aim for that trophy…

Antonio Conte-Bayern Munich: Tuchel in the balance. The rumors on the Bavarian bench

Thomas Tuchel, current coach of the Bavarians, is in the balance in light of an uncertain season (it seriously risks losing the Bundesliga in the duel with Bayer Leverkusen who are first with +8 and recently won the direct match with a clear 3-0) and could pack their bags ahead of to a contract expiring in June 2025. Other coaches have also been linked to Bayern Munich in recent days: from José Mourinho, who is studying German, to Xabi Alonso (Liverpool also likes the Leverkusen manager a lot to inherit Klopp's job), passing through Hansi Flick and Sebastian Hoeneß, nephew of Uli Hoeneß, and current manager of Stuttgart.