Antonio Conte: “Middle finger to Andrea Agnelli? I don’t regret it because he….”. The words to Belve by Francesca Fagnani

“The middle finger to Andrea Agnelli? It was a reaction to a situation I was in lack of respect and education, to a series of insults. I do not regret because on the other side there was no repentance”, the words of Antonio Conte in the long interview with Belve on Rai2, Francesca Fagnani’s program. The episode took place in a Juventus-Inter match in the Italian Cup in February 2021. The former Juventus coach underlines: “Then we clarified”



Antonio Conte and the middle finger to Andrea Agnelli. Video

Antonio Conte on the dream of returning to Juventus

“The most painful farewell? I regretted it the most at Juventusafter three years I decided to leave”, he explained Antonio Conte to Francesca Fagnani. On the possibility of a return to Juventusthe coach from Salento explains: “Abroad you appreciate our country, we’ll see what opportunities there will be. I keep the dream to myself, marriages are always split up to coach or return to a team.” “Juve has always been the team to beat and hate, coaching them doesn’t bring sympathy because you have all of Italy against you”, his words to Belve.

Antonio Conte to Belve: “I’m a bit touchy, impulsive and frank”

“I try not to think about football when I’m at home but you take work there too. Am I a diplomat? I hate not being direct and people who aren’t direct, then I’m a bit touchy”, says Antonio Conte to Francesca Fagnani. And again: “You accept my way of being if you take me, my idea, with its strengths and weaknesses. Then I am a frank person but also very impulsive. My reactions are clarifying. Then I’m a little impatient. To win the others, they must shed blood.” The former Juventus and Inter coach adds: “I am demanding of myself and others. I’m fierce because I hate losing. I am a recognized leader, it has been like this in every team I go to. I was born to do this.”

Antonio Conte gives himself the vote as a footballer and coach

“Eight as a footballer (also as a current physique), 8.5 as a coachI’m still young, I can raise it with the rest of my career,” explains Antonio Conte to Belve. “As a player I lacked talent, which I have as a coach.”

Read alsoAntonio Conte to Belve from Fagnani: “Pre-match sex? Yes, but passive because…”

Antonio Conte, defeats and victories

Antonio Conte on defeats: “I live it like a mourner for 36/48 hours, that’s why I live it as a loner. I feel physically ill but I try to understand the reasons. The important thing is to have the strength, the anger to react to defeat, to a temporary misfortune.” he says to Belve. On the victories instead: The time for joy is less, as soon as the match is over there is well-being and satisfaction. You enjoy it in the evening then leave and think about the next game. I’m filled with joy at the beginning, then I metabolise.”

Antonio Conte and his debut at Juventus as a footballer

“I addressed Schillaci and Baggio as you, out of deep respect. That moment everything seemed bigger to me. I felt inadequate, I paid for it the first year – Antonio Conte tells Belve – Then I unblocked myself with my teeth and nails.”

Antonio Conte on Mourinho and Mancini in Saudi Arabia

“Mourinho is a winner, I have deep respect and respect for him as a person. The affair in the Premier League? I celebrated with my fans, in my bench. I didn’t think about anything else. We always told each other what we thought, then shook hands once we met. In England there was a very heated period between us, now everything is fine. I don’t remember if I said ‘Let’s meet in my office’. Maybe he said it. But that’s how I am, I come from the street, don’t ever forget that”, the words of Antonio Cotne to Francesca Fagnani in Belve. On Mancini, coach of Saudi Arabia: “I don’t want to get into your story but I can tell you that, according to the newspapers, Arabia would have made an offer to Mancini as well as others and I’m involved too. I refused. Would I have done like Mancini? He made history by winning the European Championshipsthen there was the failure to participate in the World Cup… Maybe I would have left too.”

Antonio Conte to Belve: “The hair? I was in Toronto for the transplant and we won there too. Sexy? My wife says that…”

“Women like Mourinho and me? I don’t know. Maybe they find me interesting. Sexy? My wife says that when my friends see me on the bench I convey something passionate that is appreciated. What if I like myself physically? Yes. Being 54 years old I give myself an eight. I can do more. The part I like most about my appearance are my eyes. Blue and stand out – Antonio Conte tells Francesca Fagnani in the interview with Belve – I intervened on what I didn’t like, the hair. Never had a toupee. I went to Toronto for the transplant and I was lucky enough to find a doctor who had treated a friend, it was something I didn’t like and we won there too.

Subscribe to the newsletter

